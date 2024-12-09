Search icon
Published 21:11 IST, December 9th 2024

UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Result Declared: Check Qualified Candidates’ Roll Numbers

UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Result Declared: Those shortlisted will be notified about the schedule for the Personality Tests (Interviews) in due course.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Result Declared | Image: PTI

UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024. Conducted over five days starting September 20, the results are now available on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the Mains examination have been published by the commission. Those shortlisted will be notified about the schedule for the Personality Tests (Interviews) in due course. The interviews will be held at the UPSC office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Check roll numbers of qualified candidates here

Candidates who pass the Personality Test must complete the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), a mandatory step in the selection process. Additionally, they are required to fill and submit the attestation form online via the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) website. The attestation form will be accessible throughout the Personality Test phase.

For those aiming for appointments in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Indian Police Service (IPS), indicating the preferred order of zones and cadres in the DAF-II is crucial. As per the official release, this preference will be final, and no changes will be allowed post-submission.

Qualified candidates are advised to keep an eye on official notifications and follow the instructions diligently to complete the remaining steps of the selection process.

Updated 21:11 IST, December 9th 2024

