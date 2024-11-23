Search icon
Published 12:43 IST, November 23rd 2024

UPSC ESE Result 2024 OUT; Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

he General category candidates have dominated the result with 72 recommendations of the 206

Reported by: Digital Desk
UPSC | Image: PTI

UPSC ESE Results 2024: The final result of the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024 is out and 206 candidates have qualified.

This year, Rohit Dhondge emerged as the topper, followed by Harshit Pandey in second place and Laxmikant in third place respectively.

The General category candidates have dominated the result with 72 recommendations of the 206, followed by 59 from OBC, 34 from SC, 22 from EWS, and 20 from ST. This year, the UPSC ESE was conducted for 251 vacancies. The written exam was conducted in June while the interviews and personality exams were conducted in October and November.

Of the 206 selected candidates, the distribution across branches is as below:

  • Civil Engineering: 92 candidates
  • Mechanical Engineering: 18 candidates
  • Electrical Engineering: 26 candidates
  • Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 70 candidates

UPSC ESE Results 2024: Full Merit List

  1. Rohit Dhondge
  2. Harshit Pandey
  3. Laxmikant
  4. D Madhankumar
  5. Aman Pratap Singh
  6. Sanchit Goel
  7. Sunil Seervi
  8. Rohit Kumar
  9. Ankit Meena
  10. Badugu Rajesh
  11. Ketan Kumar Sinha
  12. Ushneesh Nandan
  13. Pushpendra Kumar Rathore
  14. Dhawal Tayal
  15. Mohammad Shaquib
  16. Ankit Anand
  17. Shivam Jindal
  18. Gaddipati Yaswanth Babu
  19. Akash Tanwar
  20. Kishan Kumar

UPSC ESE Results 2024: How to Check Your Result

If you appeared for the UPSC ESE 2024 Exam then these are the steps that you need to follow to view your result:

Visit the official website: Go to upsc.gov.in.
Find the result link: On the homepage, on the link titled ‘Final Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024’.
Open the PDF file: A new page displaying a PDF file will open.
Check and save your result: Search for your roll number, download the PDF, and print it for future reference.


 

Updated 12:43 IST, November 23rd 2024

