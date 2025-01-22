UPSC IFS Mains 2024 DAF II Link Active At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has now activated the link to fill out the detailed application form II (DAF-II) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can access the form on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.

Qualified candidates must complete the UPSC IFS Mains DAF form 2024. Candidates will need to submit their preferences for zones or cadres and upload documents related to higher education, achievements in various fields, service experience, OBC annexure, and EWS annexure, as necessary.

UPSC IFS Mains 2024 DAF II: How to Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the tab labelled 'DAF for various examinations of UPSC' on the homepage.

Step 3: on the link for IFS Mains 2024 DAF II.

Step 4: Complete the form and submit it.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to fill in the UPSC IFS Mains 2024 DAF - II.

UPSC IFS Main 2025 DAF II: Last Date to Fill Application Form

As per the official notification, candidates must submit their application forms for UPSC IFS Main 2025 DAF II by January 27, 2025. Applications received after this date will not be considered.