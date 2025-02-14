World Bank Internship Program 2025: Check Eligibility, Stipend, And How to Apply

World Bank Internship Program 2025: The application process for the World Bank Internship Program is currently open and will conclude today, February 14, 2025. Applicants need to upload their Curriculum Vitae, Statement of Interest, and Proof of Enrollment in a graduate program. Upon submission of these documents, candidates will receive an email confirming their application along with an application number.

The World Bank provides internship opportunities for students studying economics, finance, human development (including public health, education, nutrition, and population), social sciences (such as anthropology and sociology), agriculture, environment, engineering, urban planning, natural resources management, private sector development, and corporate support (covering accounting, communications, human resources, information technology, and finance).

World Bank Internship Program 2025: Eligibility

To qualify for the Bank Internship Program, you should:

Hold an undergraduate degree.

Be enrolled in a full-time graduate study program.

Have fluency in English.

Knowledge of additional languages like French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, and Chinese is advantageous. Strong computing and technical skills will enhance your application.

Applications are welcome from all qualified individuals with diverse professional and academic backgrounds.

World Bank Internship Program 2025: Stipend

In addition to significant professional growth opportunities, interns will receive an hourly salary. The World Bank pays all interns an hourly wage and, when applicable, offers a travel allowance of up to USD 3,000 at the manager's discretion.

This allowance covers transport costs (such as airfare) to and from the duty station city. Interns are responsible for arranging their own accommodations. Most intern positions are based in Washington, DC, driven by operational needs, with some located in World Bank country offices.

World Bank Internship Program 2025: Selection