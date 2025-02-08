AAP Will Be Constructive Opposition Party: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts to Poll Loss as BJP Sweeps Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal today said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will play a constructive role as the Opposition party in the Delhi Assembly. Reacting to the poll loss in Delhi, the former Chief Minister said that AAP accepts the mandate of the people with great humility.

We are not in politics for power, instead we consider it as a medium to serve people," Kejriwal claimed in the video message.

"I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them. We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, and infrastructure in the last 10 years," Kejriwal said.

In the end, the AAP chief thanked all his party workers. "I thank all AAP workers for their hardwork during the elections and we fought a good election."

Kejriwal lost the election from New Delhi seat against BJP 's Parvesh Sahib Singh aka Parvesh Verma. According to poll body, Kejriwal lost the election by a margin of over 1,800 votes.

In an AAP route in Delhi, not just Arvind Kejriwal, his close aide and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also lost from Jangpura seat by a margin of over 600 seats to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.