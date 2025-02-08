Kejriwal Trails On New Delhi Seat By Over 7000 Votes, Sisodia, Atishi Too

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister is trailing from New Delhi Assembly seat, so as Manish Sisodia in Jangpura, and incumbent Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the majority of exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP against AAP.

According to early trends:

Arvind Kejriwal is trailing by over 7000 votes on New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Atishi is trailing against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Manish Sisodia is trailing against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah

At 9 AM, the BJP is leading way over the halfway-mark.