Published 12:18 IST, November 23rd 2024
Bermo Election Result 2024 Updates: Congress Candidate Jaimangal Wins by 29,375 Votes
Congress candidate Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh defeated Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) candidate Jairam Kumar Mahto by 29,375 votes.
- Election News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Desk
Bermo Election results | Image: Republic TV
Bermo Election Result 2024 Updates: Kumar Jaimangal of the Congress and Ravindra Kumar Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) were contesting the elections and a tough fight between the two was being speculated. However, the result of the assembly constituency came as a complete surprise for the BJP.
In the Bermo Assembly constituency of Jharkhand , Congress candidate Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh defeated Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) candidate Jairam Kumar Mahto by a margin of 29,375 votes. While Jaimangal managed to get 90,246 votes, Mahato secured 60,871 votes in the assembly elections.
Updated 20:47 IST, November 23rd 2024