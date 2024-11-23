Search icon
  • Bermo Election Result 2024 Updates: Congress Candidate Jaimangal Wins by 29,375 Votes

Published 12:18 IST, November 23rd 2024

Bermo Election Result 2024 Updates: Congress Candidate Jaimangal Wins by 29,375 Votes

Congress candidate Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh defeated Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) candidate Jairam Kumar Mahto by 29,375 votes.

Reported by: Republic Desk
Bermo Election results | Image: Republic TV

Bermo Election Result 2024 Updates: Kumar Jaimangal of the Congress and Ravindra Kumar Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) were contesting the elections and a tough fight between the two was being speculated. However, the result of the assembly constituency came as a complete surprise for the BJP. 

In the Bermo Assembly constituency of Jharkhand , Congress candidate Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh defeated Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) candidate Jairam Kumar Mahto by a margin of 29,375 votes. While Jaimangal managed to get 90,246 votes, Mahato secured 60,871 votes in the assembly elections. 
 

Updated 20:47 IST, November 23rd 2024

BJP Jharkhand Congress

