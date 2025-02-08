BJP Sweeps Delhi, AAP in Shambles; Kejriwal’s Fate Uncertain | Key Takeaways from Delhi Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, marking a triumphant return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The Modi magic swept away the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suffering humiliating defeats in their own bastions.

This decisive mandate comes on the heels of BJP’s dominant performance in Maharashtra and Haryana, further cementing its supremacy in national politics. The Congress, once a formidable force in Delhi, faced yet another crushing defeat, failing to open its account for the third consecutive assembly election.

With BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats, the people of Delhi have delivered a clear verdict—rejecting AAP’s misgovernance and placing their trust in the leadership and vision of the BJP. AAP, which once boasted strongholds across the capital, was left with a mere 22 seats.

'Triumph of Good Governance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's victory and said it was a triumph of "good governance" of the party at the Centre and in states it is in power. He said the party will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, and good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," he said in a post on X.

"I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi," he added.

AAP Big Shots Fail

Apart from Kejriwal, several senior AAP leaders lost the polls including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak. Chief Minister Atishi who won from Kalkaji was the only silver lining for the party.

Kejriwal Accepts People's Mandate

Kejriwal accepted the people's mandate and congratulated BJP on its victory. "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video posted on X.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people can be served," he added.

What Went Wrong For AAP? 5 Big Reasons

Liquor Policy Scam: AAP’s third term was overshadowed by corruption allegations surrounding its now-defunct liquor policy. The BJP accused the Kejriwal government of encouraging excessive alcohol consumption, pointing to schemes like ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ liquor offers. While AAP repeatedly dismissed these claims, the policy was scrapped within a year of its rollout. Meanwhile, investigations by central agencies resulted in the arrests of several key AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh.

'Sheesh Mahal' Row: During the election campaign, the BJP repeatedly targeted Arvind Kejriwal over the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, referring to the costly renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence. Their claims were backed by a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. According to media reports, the renovation was initially estimated to cost ₹7.91 crore. However, when the project was assigned in 2020, the budget increased to ₹8.62 crore. By the time the Public Works Department completed the work in 2022, the cost had surged to ₹33.66 crore.

AAP Congress Split: The absence of an alliance between AAP and Congress played a significant role in the election outcome. In 65 constituencies, Congress candidates failed to secure enough votes to save their deposits, yet their presence still hurt AAP’s prospects. A political analyst noted, "In politics, two plus two doesn’t always make four. The margin of Kejriwal’s defeat, coupled with the votes garnered by Sandeep Dikshit, speaks volumes about the impact of this division."

Anti-Incumbency: AAP secured landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi elections, largely due to its strong track record in healthcare and education. Subsidies on power and water further boosted voter support, while the BJP, despite dominating the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, struggled to gain ground in the Assembly polls.

Fear Tactics Backfire: Arvind Kejriwal and AAP repeatedly warned voters that a BJP-led government would dismantle its welfare schemes. However, the BJP dismissed these claims, assuring the public that all existing programs would continue with greater transparency. In the final phase of the campaign, AAP also accused BJP-ruled Haryana of contaminating the Yamuna, Delhi’s primary water source. However, political analysts believe these fear-driven narratives backfired, ultimately working in the BJP’s favour.

What Worked For BJP?

Middle-Class Momentum: With 67% of Delhi’s households classified as middle class, their role in shaping the electoral outcome has been decisive. While AAP’s freebies resonated with slum dwellers and JJ clusters, the middle class grew increasingly frustrated with its hard-earned tax money funding such handouts. The BJP capitalized on this sentiment with the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission and a game-changing Union Budget that made incomes up to ₹12 lakh tax-exempt—directly appealing to this influential demographic.

A Fractured Opposition: The opposition's disunity played right into the BJP’s hands. After briefly coming together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP and Congress quickly fell apart, contesting separately in Haryana and now in Delhi. With both parties fielding candidates in all 70 seats, the anti-BJP vote was hopelessly split, clearing the path for the saffron surge.

Modi Wave Sweeps Delhi: BJP’s strategy was clear—fight the election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly mocked the BJP over its lack of a CM face, the party remained steadfast in its approach. Betting on PM Modi’s vision for Delhi’s development and his unparalleled popularity, the BJP turned the election into a referendum on national leadership—securing a decisive victory.

A Look At Key Winners

In the New Delhi seat, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Kejriwal by over 4,000 votes. Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit got 4,568 votes.



Atishi defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes in Kalkaji. Alka Lamba of Congress got 4,392 votes. "I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against 'baahubal'...We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the 'war' against the BJP," Atishi told reporters.

Sisodia lost from Jangpura to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by a narrow margin of 675 votes. Conceding defeat, he said he hopes the winning candidate (Tarvinder Singh Marwah) works for the constituency. Atishi expressed gratitude to people for expressing support.

Gopal Rai won the Babarpur assembly seat by a margin of 18,994 votes. He defeated BJP's Anil Kumar Vashisht.

Kailash Gahlot, who left AAP to join BJP months ahead of the polls, won from Bijwasan assembly constituency. He defeated AAP's Surender Bhardwaj with a comfortable margin.