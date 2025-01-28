Election Commission Questions Kejriwal For Proof Of ‘Yamuna Poisoning’ Claims

Delhi Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to provide evidence supporting his claims of ‘Yamuna poisoning’. The poll body has sought factual evidence to substantiate his allegation by 8pm on 29 January, tomorrow.

EC also asked Kejriwal to share details of his claim that engineers of Delhi Jal Board had actually detected and prevented it on time.

This comes after the AAP accused the BJP in Haryana of draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the river.

"The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal had said in a post on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the February 5 assembly polls in the national capital.

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this?,” Atishi said.