Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:14 IST, February 8th 2025

BREAKING: Parvesh Verma Credits PM Modi for Victory, Dodges Question on CM Face

BREAKING: Parvesh Verma Credits PM Modi for Victory, Dodges Question on CM Face

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Parvesh Verma Credits PM Modi for Victory, Dodges Question on CM Face | Image: ANI

Delhi elections 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Verma who defeated three-time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resounding victory. 

"This govt which is going to be formed in Delhi will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi,” said Parvesh Verma 

Updated 13:19 IST, February 8th 2025

Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal

Recommended

BJP’s Vijender Gupta Wins From Rohini, Election Result 2025 LIVE
Election News
Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad Election Result LIVE
Election News
BJP's Kailash Gahlot Leading From Bijwasan, Show Early Trends | LIVE
Election News
Narela, Burari, Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar Result: AAP Leads from Burari
Election News
Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar Results LIVE
Election News
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar Assembly...
Election News
BREAKING: Delhi CM Atishi Defeats BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri In Kalkaji Seat
Election News
Kejriwal Loses Election From New Delhi Seat To BJP's Parvesh Verma
Election News
Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri Election Result LIVE
Election News
Women Entitled to Maintenance from Second Husband: SC
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: