  • We Accept Defeat: Congress After BJP Heads for Massive Victory in Delhi Elections

Published 12:03 IST, February 8th 2025

We Accept Defeat: Congress After BJP Heads for Massive Victory in Delhi Elections

Congress has conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections as BJP heads for a massive victory in the early trends...

Reported by: Digital Desk
We Accepts Defeat: Congress After BJP Heads for Massive Victory in Delhi Polls | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress (INC) has conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 as the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) heads for a massive victory, leaving behind Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

‘We Accept Defeat’: Congress After BJP Heads for Massive Victory

As Congress continues to remain at zero in the early trends amid the ongoing counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections, Udit Raj has conceded defeat and has said, “Congress accepts defeat, our votes got divided.”

‘We Accept the Decision of the People’: Sandeep Dixit

Congress candidate from the New Delhi seat, Sandeep Dikshit has said, "As of now it seems that they (BJP) will form the govt... We raised the issues but I think people thought that we are not going to form the govt - we accept the decision of the people."

Delhi Polls Result: Early Trends

The BJP has been out of office in Delhi since 1998. On the other hand, AAP has dominated Delhi's political landscape for the past 10 years, winning the 2015 and the 2020 polls by whopping majorities. The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections but still stands at zero. Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 election. 

Updated 12:04 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP Congress

