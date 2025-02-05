BREAKING: AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya Booked For Harassing Woman, Blowing Flying Kiss to Her Amid Voting

New Delhi: As voting is underway across the national capital, a case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, making inappropriate gestures and blowing flying kisses at her, said Delhi Police sources on Wednesday. The Delhi police have registered a case against the AAP MLA under several sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita), , ANI reported.

"A woman filed a case at Sangam Vihar Police Station against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for giving a flying kiss to her. Delhi Police registered a case under sections 323/341/509," said Delhi Police Sources.

Dinesh Mohaniya, the incumbent MLA from the Sangam Vihar constituency, is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections as an AAP candidate. He is contesting against BJP 's Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Congress ' Harsh Choudhary.

Polling for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi began Wednesday morning, with voters heading to the polls for the 8th Assembly election under tight security. Voting started at 7:00 am and will continue until 6:00 pm, according to officials.

Several constituencies, including New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, and Patparganj, are witnessing intense competition. The AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, is seeking re-election based on its achievements in previous terms.

The New Delhi seat is seeing a high-profile three-way contest, with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Delhi has a total of 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.