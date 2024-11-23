Buldhana Election Result 2024 LIVE: Check Constituency-Wise List of Winners

Buldhana Assembly Election Results LIVE: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 were held on November 20 in all the 288 constituencies in a single phase including Buldhana district. Take a look at the constituency-wise position of candidates from different political parties in the Jalgaon district…

Buldhana Assembly Election Results: Constituency-Wise Results

Malkapur - CHAINSUKH MADANLAL SANCHETI (BJP) is leading by a margin of 26,397 votes; EKDE RAJESH PANDITRAO (Congress) is trailing.

Buldhana - GAIKWAD SANJAY RAMBHAU (Shiv Sena) is leading by a margin of 841 votes; JAYSHREE SUNIL SHELKE (Shiv Sena-UBT) is trailing.

Chikhli - SHWETA VIDYADHAR MAHALE (BJP) is leading by a margin of 3182 votes; RAHUL SIDDHAVINAYAK BONDRE (Congress) is trailing.

Sindhkhed Raja - KAYANDE MANOJ DEVANAND (NCP) is leading by a margin of 4650 votes; DR RAJENDRA BHASKARRAO SHINGNE (NCP-SP) is trailing.

Mehkar (SC) - KHARAT SIDDHARTH RAMBHAU (Shiv Sena UBT) is leading by a margin of 4819 votes; SANJAY BHASKAR RAYMULKAR (Shiv Sena) is trailing.

Khamgaon - AKASH PANDURANG FUNDKAR (BJP) is leading by a margin of 18,771 votes; RANA DILIPKUMAR GOKULCHAND SANANDA (Congress) is trailing.

Jalgaon (Jamod) - KUTE SANJAY SHRIRAM (BJP) is leading by a margin of 56,164 votes; DR SWATI SANDIP WAKEKAR (Congress) is trailing.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024

The ruling BJP -led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 47 seats, as per the early trends. Indicating a landslide victory for the ruling alliance, TV channels said the Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats and MVA in 68 constituencies, as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections.