Published 01:31 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Result 2024: JMM's Uma Kant Razak Register Victory In Chandankiyari
Uma Kant Rajak (JMM) has emerged victorious in Chandankyari. He defeated Arjun Rajwar (JLKM) trails by 33,733 votes.
Chandankyari Election Result: Chandankiyari is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand . It is reserved for the SC category and is located in Bokaro district. The constituency is also one of the six assembly segments that fall under the Dhanbad parliamentary constituency. Uma Kant Rajak (JMM) has emerged victorious in Chandankyari. He defeated Arjun Rajwar (JLKM) by 33,733 votes.
Key Candidates
- Amar Kumar Bauri ( BJP )
- Uma Kant Rajak (JMM)
- Arjun Rajwar (JLKM)
What happened in 2019?
In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP won the Chandankiyari constituency, securing 67,739 votes. He defeated Uma Kant Rajak of the AJSUP, who received 58,528 votes.
Chandankyari Election Result
In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All-Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
On the other hand, the JMM-led alliance includes Congress , Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).
Updated 21:28 IST, November 23rd 2024