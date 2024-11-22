Published 23:12 IST, November 22nd 2024
Colaba Election Result 2024: BJP's Rahul Suresh Narwekar Wins Big In Colaba
Colaba Election Result 2024 Live: BJP candidate, ADV Rahul Suresh Narwekar, won the Colaba assembly constituency by over 48,581 seats.
- Election News
- 2 min read
Colaba Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP candidate, ADV Rahul Suresh Narwekar, won the Colaba assembly constituency by over 48,581 seats.
Colaba is one of the 288 legislative assemblies in Maharashtra and lies in Mumbai. Colaba (constituency number 187) is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency along with five other legislatives including Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill and Mumbadevi.
In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Colaba is set to witness a tense fight between BJP's Rahul Narvekar, who is also the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly, and Heera Dewasi from Congress .
Colaba Election Result 2019
In 2019, Narvekar won the seat by defeating Congress rival Ashok Jagtap by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes.
Catch All the LIVE UPDATES For Colaba Election Results on republicworld.com
Colaba Election Result 2024 LIVE: Who are the key contenders?
Colaba is an assembly constituency in Maharashtra. Colaba comes under Mumbai City district of Maharashtra State. Rahul Narvekar (BJP), Heera Nawaji Devasi (INC) are key candidates contested from Colaba constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 along with many other independent candidates. In 2019, Rahul Suresh Narwekar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 16159 votes. Colaba Assembly constituency falls under the Mumbai South Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) candidate Arvind Ganpat Sawant won from Mumbai South Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 52673 votes by defeating Yamini Yashwant Jadhav of the Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live
Find out here which candidate is leading and who is trailing in all 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra on republicworld.com.
Colaba (Maharashtra) Assembly Election 2024 Result Date
The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Colaba Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will take place on November 23, counting of votes begins at 8 AM.
Updated 19:58 IST, November 23rd 2024