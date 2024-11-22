Colaba Election Result 2024: BJP's Rahul Suresh Narwekar Wins Big In Colaba

Colaba Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP candidate, ADV Rahul Suresh Narwekar, won the Colaba assembly constituency by over 48,581 seats.

ADV Rahul Suresh Narwekar (BJP) secured the Colaba assembly constituency. Image credit ECI

Colaba is one of the 288 legislative assemblies in Maharashtra and lies in Mumbai. Colaba (constituency number 187) is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency along with five other legislatives including Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill and Mumbadevi.

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Colaba is set to witness a tense fight between BJP's Rahul Narvekar, who is also the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly, and Heera Dewasi from Congress .

Colaba Election Result 2019

In 2019, Narvekar won the seat by defeating Congress rival Ashok Jagtap by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes.

Colaba Election Result 2024 LIVE: Who are the key contenders?

