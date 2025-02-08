Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Party-Wise List of Leading, Winning Candidates

New Delhi: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections, which were held on Wednesday, February 5, will start at 8 AM. Delhi witnessed a three-way fight between AAP, BJP and Congress. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party was first elected power in Delhi in 2013. Though it was a hung Assembly, AAP formed the government with outside support from Congress. But the government fell down after Congress pulled out its support and Arvind Kejriwal, the then Chief Minister, resigned from his post. In 2015, AAP was elected to power with a whopping majority, winning 67 of 70 seats. In 2020 also, AAP was re-elected to power. However, in 2025, the majority of exit polls have predicted a victory of the BJP and ouster for AAP in the national capital. As votes are being counted, here’s the list of party-wise leading and winning candidates. The list will be updated as and when the results or trends would be declared by the Election Commission.