Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: AAP-BJP-Congress, A Three-Way Contest for Capital's Throne Today

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Delhi is all set to witness the intense triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress to elect its Chief Minister for the next five years. Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies at 7 am to decide the fates of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital. The voting will conclude at 6 pm. The Delhi Police have intensified security including drone surveillance across the national capital. Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, with 733 polling stations designated for their accessibility.

In this triangular contest, the AAP, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks a third term. Meanwhile, the BJP is making a determined push to reclaim power in Delhi after over 25 years.

This Time People Will Remove Kejriwal: BJP MP Harsh Malhotra

Speaking to PTI after casting his vote, BJP MP Harsh Malhotra expressed confidence in the saffron party's win in Delhi Elections 2025. He said, "You can see people have queued up early in the morning to cast their votes. I believe that this voting is for corruption-free good governance. This time, people will remove Arvind Kejriwal. They will choose BJP MLAs, a BJP CM."

Case Filed Against AAP's Amanatullah Khan for Violating Code of Conduct

The Delhi police filed a case against AAP MLA and candidate from Okhla Vidhan Sabha, Amanatullah Khan for violating MCC. The case has been registered under Sections 223/3/5 and 126 of the RP Act.

Confident Arvind Kejriwal is Becoming the CM, I Will Win From Jangpura: Manish Sisodia

As the voting is underway across Delhi, Manish Sisodia exuded confidence that AAP is coming to power again, Arvind Kejriwal is becoming the CM and he will win from Jangpura.

Speaking to reporters he said, "Lakhs of people will vote for their welfare and progress as well as the welfare of Delhi. So, I prayed to Kalka Maai that AAP form the government once again under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal...I am confident that AAP is coming to power once again, Arvind Kejriwal is becoming the CM of Delhi and I am winning from Jangpura to serve the people."

Vote to Make Delhi Strong, Prosperous & Developed: JP Nadda

Union Minister and BJP Chief JP Nadda in a post on X appealed to voters to participate in Delhi Assembly elections.

He wrote, "First vote, then refreshment” Today, I appeal to all my voting brothers and sisters who are voting for the Delhi Assembly elections, and especially to the young friends who are exercising their right to vote for the first time, to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy and contribute in making Delhi strong, prosperous and 'developed'. Your every vote will play an important role in empowering democracy as well as forming a government free from corruption and appeasement. Your participation is extremely important to build a pollution-free and inclusive development-oriented Delhi."

Let's Vote Together: BJP Delhi

Your One Vote Can Make Delhi Most Developed Capital in the World: Amit Shah 's Appeal to Voters

As voting begins for Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to voters to cast their votes in large numbers for the betterment of the capital. He wrote, "I appeal to my sisters and brothers who are going to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections to vote against false promises, polluted Yamuna, liquor shops, broken roads and dirty water. Today, vote in large numbers to form a government that has a strong track record of public welfare and a clear vision for the development of Delhi. Your one vote can make Delhi the most developed capital of the world. Vote first, then have refreshments."

PM Modi Urges Delhiites to Cast Their Votes, Special Wishes for 1 Time Voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X urged voters in the national capital to participate in this "festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable votes." He also wished first-time voters, saying, "On this occasion, my special wishes to all "the young friends who are going to vote for the first time."

Voting begins for Delhi Elections 2025.

Security Beefed Up Across National Capital

The Delhi police has beefed up security across the national capital as it goes to polls today. Thousands of officials have been deployed at polling stations to ensure a smooth day of voting.

AAP Seeks Third-Consecutive Term

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing its third consecutive term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes in the national capital.

When Will the Voting Begin?

The voting will begin at 7 am today (Tuesday, February 5). It will conclude at 6 pm.

Delhi Votes Today