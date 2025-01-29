Delhi Elections: Cash, Liquor, And AAP Pamphlets Found in Car With 'Punjab Sarkar' Inscription Near Copernicus Marg

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday found a suspicious vehicle near Punjab Bhawan on Copernicus Marg here, bearing a Punjab registration plate and the inscription 'Punjab Sarkar.'

Upon inspection, officials found a large sum of cash, several liquor bottles, and pamphlets associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) inside the vehicle.

"Today information was received that one suspicious vehicle with a Punjab registration plate and 'Punjab Sarkar' written on it is standing near Punjab Bhavan on Copernicus Marg. On searching, a huge amount of cash, many liquor bottles and pamphlets of Aam Aadmi Party were found inside the vehicle. Appropriate legal action is being initiated at Police Station Tilak Marg of New Delhi District", Delhi police said in a post on X.

It also shared a video on X, showing the vehicle loaded with cash, liquor bottles, and AAP pamphlets.

AAP workers distributing money, liquor from cars with govt stickers, alleges BJP

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma, alleged that AAP workers were visiting various constituencies in private vehicles with "Delhi Government" stickers and distributing money and liquor.

"In large numbers, AAP workers were visiting various areas in private vehicles with UP registration numbers, distributing money and liquor. These vehicles had 'Delhi Government' stickers on them," Verma charged in a press conference.

He said that complaints had been filed with the Election Commission and Delhi Police and called for strict action against his AAP rival.