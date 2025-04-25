IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Steamroll Chennai Super Kings At Chepauk, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 3rd Victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to secure their 3rd win in IPL 2025. This loss has further provided a severe jolt to CSK's playoff hopes.

Another Batting Failure Sank CSK At Chepauk

CSK brought in Dewald Brevis and it proved to be a good decision. The South African showed its intent from the very first ball and hit three sixes off Kamindu Mendis to announce his arrival in style. He managed to accelerate the scoreboard with a quickfire 42 off 25 balls. The likes of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja failed to show their batting prowess, while MS Dhoni had a brief time at the crease. Deepak Hooda helped CSK to cross the 150 runs hurdle as they posted 154 runs on the board.

All-round Show helped Sunrisers Hyderabad To Get Past CSK

Harshal Patel utilised the slowish nature of the Chennai surface and picked up a four-wicket haul. Sunrisers had hoped for a flawless run chase, but two quick wickets complicated their plot. After Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's departure, Heinrich Klaasen too joined them in the pavilion. Just when the hopes started to fade away, Ishan Kishan breathed fresh life into SRH with a 34-ball 44. The former Mumbai Indians star hit 4 fours in the proceedings and set up the stage for an exciting finish.

After bowling, Kamindu Mendis starred with the bat too and stayed till the end to oversee the chase. He pulled off a tricky chase with ease and has managed to revive SRH's IPL playoff hopes. This happens to be the Sunrisers' first-ever win against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium in IPL.