'Delhi Ke Maalik, Delhi Ki Janata Hai': PM Modi Shreds Kejriwal Into Bits in Victory Speech | Top Quotes

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form government in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that AAP has been confronted with the truth after its poll debacle in the Delhi.

Addressing the party workers at BJP headquarters in the national capital, the Prime Minister Modi said that there are no shortcuts for those carrying out politics of lies and deception.

Here are PM Modi’s Top Quotes

“Those who were proud of being ‘Malik’ of Delhi were confronted with truth”

“Delhi has been freed from 'AAP-da''

“When people were dealing with Corona, AAP was busy building Sheesh Mahal”

“Those practicing shortcut politics have been short-circuited”

“Real 'Malik' of Delhi are only people of Delhi”

“Governance isn't a platform for dramas and conspiracies”

"Delhi is not just a city it is reflection of all of India—a “mini Hindustan”

"Party born out of movement against corruption got involved in corruption"

“Today Anna Hazare must have got relief from pain of misdeeds of these people”

“Nari Shakti our biggest defence shield, blessed us again in Delhi”

“Aaj desh tushtikaran nahi BJP ki santushtikaran ki policy ko chun raha hai”

Prime Minister Modi also mentioned that a CAG report will be tabled in the first assembly session of Delhi.

"...I guarantee that the CAG report will be presented in the first assembly session; whoever has looted will have to return it."

According to the latest ECI trends, the BJP has won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in the Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats.