Delhi Poll of Polls Data In Simple Numbers: Top Points

New Delhi: The Assembly polls in Delhi concluded on all 70 constituencies on Wednesday. The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

The exit polls have predicted the victory of the BJP in Delhi.

According to Matrize, BJP is likely to register victory in 35-40 seats while, AAP will get 32-37 seats.

Matrize predicted a neck to neck tussle in terms of the vote share for both BJP and AAP. The survey suggests BJP will get 46% vote share while AAP will get 44%.

As per P-Marq, the survey predicts that AAP will win 21-31 seats, while BJP has been given a landslide victory ranging from 39 to 49 seats.

In terms of vote share, P-Marq survey suggests BJP will manage 45% vote share while AAP will get 42%.

Pollsters have yet again given a gloomy figure for the Congress (0-1 seats). Notably, Congress failed to open its account in the Assembly polls of 2015 and 2020 after three successive terms.

Key Takeaways from the Exit Polls

Vote Share projections caste wise: The surveys of PMarq and Matrize have shown that more than 50% of the upper castes voters are going with the BJP. Matrize survey shows 46% OBC voters are with AAP.

Looking at the Gender vote share: BJP is likely to garner 43%-46% vote share of males, while AAP is getting a better vote share from the females in comparison to its competitors in most of the surveys.

In the survey, muslim voters have clearly tilted towards the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. 67% of the Muslim voters have voted for AAP as per the exit survey published by Matrize.

Chief Minister Preference: According to the P-Marq survey, 38% of respondents preferred Arvind Kejriwal as the next Delhi Chief Minister.

33% respondents in the P-Marq survey stated that anyone from the BJP would work as a face for Chief Minister.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am on Wednesday and continued till 6 pm amid tight security in all seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Exit Polls in 2015, 2020

In 2015, six exit polls gave a clear victory to the AAP, however, no pollster was able to predict the extent of the victory of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

All pollsters predicted an average of 45 seats for the AAP, however, the ruling party bagged 67 seats.