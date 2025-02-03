Published 12:53 IST, February 3rd 2025
'Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan Have Looted Delhi': Amit Shah Hits Out at Kejriwal, Sisodia in Mega BJP Rally
Shah took a sharp dig at Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, calling them "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" over alleged corruption and accused them of looting Delhi
- Election News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: With just two days left for the much-awaited Delhi polls, political parties are making their final push. On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a mega rally in Jangpura.
Speaking at a rally in Jangpura, he accused AAP candidate Manish Sisodia of misleading voters and slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' jibe at AAP
Shah took a sharp dig at Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, calling them "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" over alleged corruption and accused them of looting Delhi. He further called Manish Sisodia an expert in betrayal.
Shah targeted Sisodia, who shifted from Patparganj to contest from Jangpura, saying, "Manish Sisodia has come here. You should ask him, what did he do that he had to leave Patparganj? He thinks he can make false promises here after deceiving the people of Patparganj. As Deputy CM, he did one thing—opened liquor shops near all temples, schools, and gurudwaras. He is the only Education Minister in the country who went to jail in the liquor scam."
Updated 13:03 IST, February 3rd 2025