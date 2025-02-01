Delhi Polls: Uttarakhand CM Targets Kejriwal Over Corruption, Women’s Security During Rally

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday hit out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, alleging that while Kejriwal talks about women’s security, a woman MP from his own party was beaten up at his residence.

Addressing an election rally in northwest Delhi’s Rithala, Dhami claimed that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand would benefit the entire country in the future.

Referring to development projects in the national capital under the Modi government, he said, some major initiatives include the Dwarka Expressway at a cost of Rs 7,500 crore, the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor at Rs 920 crore, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Rs 11,000 crore, and the recently approved Delhi Metro Phase-4, which will give a new direction to development in this region.

On one side, Modi is leading with the vision of making India a developed nation, on the other side, the AAP and Congress have an agenda of appeasement, and corruption, he alleged.

“The AAPda (referring to the AAP) came to power by targeting the Congress over corruption, but today they have surpassed the Congress in that matter. Kejriwal government's scams are being highlighted one after the other,” Dhami alleged.

Kejriwal talks about giving security to women, but the whole nation saw how a woman MP of his party got beaten up at his residence, he said.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal’s repeated promises to clean the Yamuna River, he said, “Every election, they claim they will clean it. Instead of blaming Haryana, visit Yamunotri and Kharsali to see how the Yamuna serves as a lifeline for people." He asked, "Where has the Rs 8,500 crore allocated by the Centre for Yamuna cleaning gone?" He said that the BJP had promised to the people of Uttarakhand during the 2022 elections that it will bring a common civil code for everyone.

Dhami highlighted the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling promises and said the people of Uttarakhand broke a myth 22 years of changing government in the state at every election, by re-electing the BJP government in 2022.

“An incident took place in 2022 when a woman Shraddha Walkar was killed, her body was cut into pieces, and kept in a 300-litre fridge. After this civil code, no one will be able to do such cruelty to any woman," he added.

The way Ganga and Yamuna originate from Uttarakhand and work to provide water and life to the whole country, similarly the Gangotri of the civil code, emerging from devbhoomi (land of god) Uttarakhand, will benefit the nation in the future, Dhami claimed.

He also mentioned the ongoing construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which will reduce travel time between the two places to two and a half hours.