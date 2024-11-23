Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Amravati Election Results 2024 LIVE: All Eyes on 4 Constituencies | Counting Underway

Published 07:28 IST, November 23rd 2024

Amravati Election Results 2024 LIVE: All Eyes on 4 Constituencies | Counting Underway

Dhamangaon Railway, Badnera, Amrawati, Teosa: Counting of Votes Round-wise update winner-loser. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dhamangaon Railway, Badnera, Amrawati, Teosa Election Results LIVE | Image: Republic

Dhamangaon Railway, Badnera, Amravati, Teosa Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting for the Dhamangaon Railway, Badnera, Amrawati, Teosa assembly constituency of Thane district in Maharashtra will begin at 8 AM. These 6 constituencies of Thane saw a tough battle between BJP and MVA candidates. 

Amravati
The Amravati Assembly constituency in Maharashtra features key candidates for the 2024 elections, including Sunil Punjabrao Deshmukh ( Congress ), Sulbha Sanjay Khodke (NCP), and Anushka Vijay Belorkar (Independent).

The main contest is between the NDA and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances. NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah , led their campaign. Meanwhile, MVA campaigns were spearheaded by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi , Tejashwi Yadav, and other prominent figures.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Sulbha Sanjay Khodke of the Indian National Congress won this seat, securing 82,581 votes. She defeated her opponent by a margin of 18,268 votes. A total of 172,723 valid votes were cast in that election, and Sulbha Khodke received 47.81% of the vote share.

Dhamangaon Railway, Badnera, Amravati, Teosa Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates Here: 

Amravati Results 2024 LIVE Updates: At 10:31 AM, Sulbha Sanjay Khodke of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in the Amravati Assembly constituency.

Amravati Results 2024 LIVE Updates:  

Updated 15:38 IST, November 23rd 2024

Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi BJP Maharashtra Congress NDA

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.