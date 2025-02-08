‘Give Him Water’: When PM Modi Halts His Victory Speech to Check on Unwell BJP Worker | WATCH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly paused his address to BJP members after the party’s resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections to check on a worker who appeared unwell.

While highlighting the BJP’s historic dominance across all states in the Delhi National Capital Region—Delhi, Haryana , Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan —PM Modi noticed a party worker in the audience looking uneasy.

Interrupting his speech, he pointed toward the individual and asked in Hindi, "Is he feeling sleepy or unwell? Doctor, please check on him. Give him some water. He seems uneasy—please look after him."

Only after the worker had some water and signaled that he was fine did the Prime Minister resume his speech.

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Delhi that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report will be presented in the first assembly session as the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government in the national capital.

The BJP won the assembly election by a comfortable margin today, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. The AAP saw a dismal performance this time, winning only 22 seats, a far cry from their 2020 performance, where they won 62 seats.