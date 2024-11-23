Search icon
  Gondia Election Results 2024: BJP's Vinod Agrawal Leads Against INC's Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal

Published 08:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

BJP's Agrawal Vinod leading ahead of INC's Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal by 27332 votes

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gondiya Assembly Election 2024: LIVE UPDATES | Image: Republic

Gondia Assembly 2024: After 6 hours of counting, Agrawal Vinod of BJP is currently leading in Gondia. Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference to of 27332 votes between the two candidates.

Arjuni Morgaon Election Result: Live Updates  

Badole Rajkumar Sudam (NCP) leads against Bansod Dilip Waman (INC) as vote counting began at 8 am today for assembly elections  

Tirora Election Result: Live Updates

 Vijay Bharatlal Rahangdale (BJP) leads with 41,911 votes against Ravikant Khushal Bopche (NCP) in election results as vote counting began at 8 am today for assembly elections  

Gondiya Election Result: Live Updates

BJP's Vinod Agrawal is leading with 61,464 votes Against INC's Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal. 

List of Key Candidates:

Gondiya Vinod Agrawal (BJP)

Gondiya Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal (INC)

Gondiya Narendra Suhagan Meshram (BSP)

Gondiya Suresh Ramankumar Chaudhary (MNS)

Gondiya Rajeshkumar Hanvatlal Doye (RTRP)

Gondiya Satish Sadaram Bansod (VANBB)

Gondiya Arun Nagorao Gajbhiye (Independent)

Gondiya Omprakash Somaji Rahangdale (Independent)

Gondiya Govind Ramdas Tidke (Independent)

Gondiya Chandrashekhar (Balu) Lichade (Independent)

Gondiya Durgesh Bisen (Independent)

Gondiya Nageshwar Rajesh Dubey (Independent)

Gondiya Suresh Daduji Tembhare (Independent)

Dr. Badole Vinod Kashiramji (Independent)

Gondiya Santosh Baliram Laxane (Independent)

Stay tunned for latest updates on Gondiya assembly election results.

Updated 17:45 IST, November 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections BJP

