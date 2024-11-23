Published 08:10 IST, November 23rd 2024
Gondia Election Results 2024: BJP's Vinod Agrawal Leads Against INC's Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal
BJP's Agrawal Vinod leading ahead of INC's Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal by 27332 votes
Gondia Assembly 2024: After 6 hours of counting, Agrawal Vinod of BJP is currently leading in Gondia. Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference to of 27332 votes between the two candidates.
Gondiya Election Result: Live Updates
BJP's Vinod Agrawal is leading with 61,464 votes Against INC's Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal.
List of Key Candidates:
Gondiya Vinod Agrawal (BJP)
Gondiya Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal (INC)
Gondiya Narendra Suhagan Meshram (BSP)
Gondiya Suresh Ramankumar Chaudhary (MNS)
Gondiya Rajeshkumar Hanvatlal Doye (RTRP)
Gondiya Satish Sadaram Bansod (VANBB)
Gondiya Arun Nagorao Gajbhiye (Independent)
Gondiya Omprakash Somaji Rahangdale (Independent)
Gondiya Govind Ramdas Tidke (Independent)
Gondiya Chandrashekhar (Balu) Lichade (Independent)
Gondiya Durgesh Bisen (Independent)
Gondiya Nageshwar Rajesh Dubey (Independent)
Gondiya Suresh Daduji Tembhare (Independent)
Dr. Badole Vinod Kashiramji (Independent)
Gondiya Santosh Baliram Laxane (Independent)
Updated 17:45 IST, November 23rd 2024