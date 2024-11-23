Published 03:49 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jamshedpur East Election Result 2024: BJP's Purnima Sahu Wins With 42,871 Votes
Counting of votes in Jamshedpur West Assembly in Jharkhand has concluded, and BJP's Purnima Sahu Wins. For more updates Stay tuned at Republicworld.com.
Jamshedpur East Election Result LIVE: Jamshedpur East assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a General category assembly seat. Jamshedpur, often called the industrial capital of Jharkhand, is home to Tata Steel, the region's largest industrial entity. Tata Motors, a globally recognized brand, is also based in the eastern part of the city. Additionally, the city's Jojobera area hosts Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, which operates Asia's largest cement grinding unit.
Key Candidates
Purnima Sahu: BJP
Ajoy Kumar: JMM
What happened in 2019?
In the 2019 assembly elections, independent candidate Saryu Roy triumphed in Jamshedpur East with 73,945 votes, ahead of BJP’s Raghubar Das, who secured 58,112 votes, and Congress ’s Gaurav Vallabh with 18,976 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP’s Raghubar Das won with 103,427 votes, followed by Congress’s Anand Bihari Dubey with 33,270 votes, and JVM(P)’s Abhay Singh with 20,815 votes.
Jamshedpur East Election Result
- Purnima Sahu (BJP) resgisters victory with 38,771 votes, againts Ajoy Kumar (INC).
In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). On the other hand, the JMM-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).
Updated 21:59 IST, November 23rd 2024