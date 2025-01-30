Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Kejriwal Allowed Yamuna to Get Polluted, Forced Delhiites to Drink Its Water: Amit Shah at Rally

Published 17:05 IST, January 30th 2025

Kejriwal Allowed Yamuna to Get Polluted, Forced Delhiites to Drink Its Water: Amit Shah at Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of poisoning Yamuna as he sensed his party's imminent defeat in the assembly polls because he allowed the river to get polluted and forced people of Delhi to drink its water.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kejriwal Allowed Yamuna to Get Polluted, Forced Delhiites to Drink Its Water: Amit Shah at Rally | Image: PTI/Facebook

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of poisoning Yamuna as he sensed his party's imminent defeat in the assembly polls because he allowed the river to get polluted and forced people of Delhi to drink its water.

Addressing a public meeting in Rohini Assembly constituency, Shah alleged corruption in use of money meant for cleaning Yamuna river during the AAP's rule, as he exhorted people to dislodge the Kejriwal-led party from power in Delhi.

"Kejriwal is making (such) excuses because he gave away the money meant for cleaning Yamuna to AAP's corruption," Shah charged, adding, "Kejriwal is resorting to such petty politics sensing his (party's) defeat in the election." Shah alleged that it's the AAP government under Kejriwal's leadership which allowed Yamuna to get polluted and forced people of Delhi to drink its water.

"February 5 is an opportunity for the people of Delhi to oust 'AAP-da,' and give mandate to the BJP … The BJP will make Delhi number one capital," he told the gathering. 

Updated 17:05 IST, January 30th 2025

Recommended

'Landing...': Woman Texted Husband Minutes Before Washington Crash
World News
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Delhi Bowl First
SportFit
WATCH | 'Ismein Stunning Kya Hai?' - PCB TROLLED Over Incomplete Stadium
SportFit
A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj
India News
Cops Detain Swati Maliwal For Dumping Garbage Outside Kejriwal's House
India News
Is Pooja Highest Paid Actress In South Film Industry? Deva Star Reacts
Entertainment News
Passenger Jet with 64 Aboard Collides with Army Helicopter in US | LIVE
World News
Odisha Govt Cancels Special Bus Service For Maha Kumbh Till February 4
India News
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Indian Navy Women Officers Achieve Historic First at Point Nemo
Defence News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: