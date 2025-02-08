Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri Election Result LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing

Delhi Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for Kirari, Sultanpur Majra (SC), Nangloi Jat and Mangol Puri (SC) constituencies will begin at 8 AM. As counting begins, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four key constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in. With stakes high and competition fierce, every round of counting will shape the final outcome. Follow this space for the latest updates on who emerges victorious in Kirari, Sultanpur Majra (SC), Nangloi Jat and Mangol Puri (SC).

Kirari Mangol Puri (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Kirari Assembly constituency in Delhi went to polls on February 5, 2025. The key candidates contesting from the Kirari constituency are Anil Jha from the AAP, Bajrang Shukla from the BJP , and Rajesh Kumar Gupta from the INC. In the previous Assembly elections, Rituraj Govind of the AAP emerged victorious with a lead of 5654 votes. Anil Jha of the BJP was the second-place candidate with 80658 votes. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 61.46% across its 70 constituencies.

Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency of Delhi went to polls on February 05, 2025. Contesting candidates included Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from the AAP, Karam Singh Karma from the BJP, and Jai Kishan from the INC. In the previous Assembly elections, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat of the AAP won by a margin of 48052 votes. The BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya came second with 26521 votes.

Nangloi Jat Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency of Delhi went to polls on February 05, 2025. In the Nangloi Jat constituency, the candidates competing are Raghuvinder Shokeen from the AAP, Manoj Kumar Shokeen from the BJP, and Rohit Choudhary from the INC. In the previous Assembly elections, Raghuvinder Shokeen of the AAP secured victory with a margin of 11624 votes. The runner-up was Suman Lata of the BJP, who garnered 62820 votes.

Mangol Puri (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE