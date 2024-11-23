Ladki Behna Yojana Turns Around Mahayuti’s Performance To Script Monster Victory In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Election Results: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has staged a resounding comeback, with the latest trends from the Election Commission showing it leading in 217 of the state’s 288 assembly seats. Mahayuti is all likely to retain power in the state, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailing far behind.

The victory marks a dramatic turnaround for the Mahayuti alliance, which only five months ago had faced a disappointing Lok Sabha election outcome, securing just 17 of the state’s 48 seats.

This time, the alliance deployed an aggressive campaign centered on welfare measures that appear to have resonated with voters, particularly women.

Ladki Behna Yojana: The Game-Changer?

The most important among the welfare schemes that have driven Mahayuti’s resurgence is the “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.”

Launched in June, the scheme aims to empower women economically by providing direct cash transfers of ₹1,500 per month to eligible women aged 21 to 65 years. The scheme covers married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, and destitute women from families earning less than ₹2.5 lakh annually, and even extends to one unmarried woman per household.

The Mahayuti alliance also promised to increase the monthly aid to ₹2,100 upon returning to office.

This promise, along with other schemes like free LPG cylinders and the Ladka Bhau Yojana, created a robust welfare narrative that seems to have secured the alliance a critical support base.

People Have Responded to Our Work: CM Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde credited the election outcome to the welfare measures bought by his government. “I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) and brothers in the state who voted in large numbers for us,” Shinde said while addressing reporters.

“The voting trend is an endorsement of our work. Every section of society, particularly women, has responded positively to our efforts for development and welfare.”

“This outcome increases our responsibility to serve the people better. The Ladki Bahin Yojana has shown that targeted welfare can make a real difference,” he added.

MVA's Struggles to Counter Welfare Narrative