Published 18:23 IST, November 23rd 2024
Littipara Election 2024 Result: JMM's Hemlal Murmu Wins in In Littipara Assembly Constituency
Bharatiya Janata Party and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Littipara seat.
Littipara Election 2024 Results: JMM's Hemlal Murmu defeats BJP's Babudhan Murmu with 26055 votes.
Littipara Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.
Littipara Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list
|Candidate
|Party
|Hemlal Murmu
|JMM
|Babudhan Murmu
|BJP
|Shivcharan Malto
|NCP
|Mark Baskey
|JLKM
JMM candidate Hemlal Murmu has won from Litipara , defeating BJP's Babudhan Murmu. Hemlal Murmu polled 87489 votes compared to Babudhan Murmu's 61434.
This year, the voter turnout stood at 74.79% of Voting in 2024 Littipara seat.
In the last Assembly election in 2019, Dinesh William Marandi of JMM had won against Daniel Kisku of BJP.
