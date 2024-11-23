Littipara Election 2024 Result: JMM's Hemlal Murmu Wins in In Littipara Assembly Constituency

Littipara Election 2024 Results: JMM's Hemlal Murmu defeats BJP's Babudhan Murmu with 26055 votes.

Littipara Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.

Littipara Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Littipara seat.

Candidate Party Hemlal Murmu JMM Babudhan Murmu BJP Shivcharan Malto NCP Mark Baskey JLKM

This year, the voter turnout stood at 74.79% of Voting in 2024 Littipara seat.