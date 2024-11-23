Published 01:04 IST, November 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Election Result 2024: JMM's Hafizul Hassan Register Victory In Madhupur
The counting of votes in Madhupur has concluded. JMM's Hafizul Hassan Register Victory In Madhupur
Madhupur Election Result: Madhupur assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Deoghar district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of Godda Parliament Seat. JMM's Hafizul Hassan emerged victorious from Madhupur defeating BJP candidate Ganga Narayan Singh.
Madhupur Election Result
- JMM's Hafizul Hassan emerged victorious from Madhupur. He defeated Ganga Narayan Singh by a margin of more than 20,027 votes.
In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
On the other hand, the JMM-led alliance includes Congress , Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).
Key Candidates
- Hafizul Hassan: JMM
- Ganga Narayan Singh: BJP
- Suman Pandit: NCP
What happened in 2019?
Haji Hussain Ansari of the JMM won the Madhupur Assembly constituency in 2019, when the Assembly elections last took place in Jharkhand. Haji Hussain Ansari got 88115 votes and defeated Raj Paliwar of the BJP, who received 65046 votes.
Updated 21:27 IST, November 23rd 2024