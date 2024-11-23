Jharkhand Election Result 2024: JMM's Hafizul Hassan Register Victory In Madhupur

Madhupur Election Result: Madhupur assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Deoghar district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of Godda Parliament Seat. JMM's Hafizul Hassan emerged victorious from Madhupur defeating BJP candidate Ganga Narayan Singh.

Madhupur Election Result

In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

On the other hand, the JMM-led alliance includes Congress , Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Key Candidates

Hafizul Hassan: JMM

Ganga Narayan Singh: BJP

Suman Pandit: NCP

