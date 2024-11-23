Published 06:35 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Historic Win for Mahayuti As Fadnavis Emerges as CM Face
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Constituency-Wise Updates, Winners, Vote Counting, Party Performance, Who Will Win & Form the Government
Stay updated with Maharashtra Election Results 2024 live. Get real-time assembly coverage, vote counting updates, constituency-wise results, and winner lists.
00:11 IST, November 24th 2024
Shinde’s Sena defeats Uddhav’s Sena in 36 constituencies, loses in 14
The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde knocked out rival Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray in 36 constituencies in Maharashtra polls, putting to rest the debate over which does the late Bal Thackeray found the real party. Shinde’s Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, won 57 of the 81 seats it contested. Shiv Sena (UBT), a partner in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, managed to bag only 20 despite fielding 95 candidates. In 14 seats, it defeated Shiv Sena candidates.
00:10 IST, November 24th 2024
Ajit Pawar's NCP defeats uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP in 29 seats
In the contest between the two rival NCP factions in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Ajit Pawar-led party defeated the outfit headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar on 29 seats. The NCP(Sharadchandra Pawar) came out as a winner in six constituencies. The Nationalist Congress Party of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, a constituent of Mahayuti, was winning or leading in 41 of the 59 seats it contested as per the latest figures released by the Election Commission. The NCP (SP) led by his uncle had to be content with only ten victories, though it had fielded 86 candidates.
00:08 IST, November 24th 2024
Newly-elected Independent MLA from Chandgad injured in fire during victory celebrations
Independent candidate Shivaji Patil, who won from Chandgad assembly constituency was injured in a fire during his victory celebrations Saturday night. An eyewitness said that some women who were in the procession were also injured.
23:50 IST, November 23rd 2024
Uddhav Thackeray's party won 10 of 20 seats in Mumbai
According to the Election Commission, the 10 seats out of the 20 seats that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won in the Maharashtra assembly polls, are in Mumbai. Notably, the party had contested 95 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance but managed to win just 20.
22:15 IST, November 23rd 2024
Public has choosing those for whom the nation comes first, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari
On the Maharashtra Assembly Election victory, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "As Prime Minister Modi has said, after 50 years, a party or alliance has got such a huge mandate. The victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections is historic. The public is choosing those for whom the nation comes first."
22:13 IST, November 23rd 2024
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slams Congress for spreading lies, says it can't be carried forward
On the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Once you can lie, but you cannot carry it forward. The public of Maharashtra has shown the reality to Congress and other parties which run on family policies."
20:18 IST, November 23rd 2024
Union Minister CR Patil calls Maharashtra's victory 'historic'
On the Maharashtra Election Results, Union Minister CR Patil said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have got a historic victory in Maharashtra. All the leaders and workers of Maharashtra have worked very hard and have assured the public that the BJP government works in a corruption-free manner and the public has also understood this and has expressed their trust in the BJP candidates."
19:44 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP workers take out victory march on bulldozers in Jalgaon's Jamner
The BJP workers take out a victory march on bulldozers in Jalgaon's Jamner as the BJP candidate Girish Mahajan emerges victorious from the Jamner Assembly constituency and Mahayuti is set to form the government in Maharashtra.
19:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari calls Maharashtra's victory 'a big one'
On the Maharashtra Election Results, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "After Haryana, Maharashtra's victory is a big one. The people of Maharashtra have woken up and have understood what PM Modi said 'Ek Hai To Safe Hai'. We are sad that we could not win the Jharkhand assembly elections but Maharashtra's victory has shown the trust between the people and the government."
19:32 IST, November 23rd 2024
Eknath Shinde thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah after historic victory in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Everyone congratulated me, I thank them. I also thank the people of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The double engine government was working here and development work took place here, the central government also supported us."
19:04 IST, November 23rd 2024
'Ladki Bahin' yojana played major role in victory, says DyCM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Some of the schemes like ‘Ladki Bahin yojana’ have played a major role in our victory. I want to thank my voters for once again giving me this responsibility. I will continue working for the development of the state for the next five years.”
18:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
Historic victory sets foundation in Bihar too for 2025, says Chirag Pawan
On the Mahayuti alliance win in Maharashtra, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "NDA government has formed in Maharashtra with a huge majority. This is a historic victory in itself. The foundation for the 2025 assembly elections has been laid in Bihar too. Many strongholds were demolished in the by-elections. NDA has won all four seats. My father wanted LJP (R) should be represented in the Jharkhand assembly as well, today the work of fulfilling that dream has started. LJP (R) has opened its account in Jharkhand by winning the Chatra seat."
17:54 IST, November 23rd 2024
'Congress will be wiped out in India, if....', says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Maharashtra win
On the Maharashtra Election Result 2024, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "In the Maharashtra elections, the BJP government led by Narendra Modi has come to power in Maharashtra for the third time. The Congress party and leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have conspired against the BJP by spreading false propaganda in the name of caste, region, religion and language. The BJP workers and the people of Maharashtra have given them a befitting reply. Today the Congress party is only in three states, Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Even today if elections are held in these 3 states, the Congress party is in a position to lose in all three states."
17:42 IST, November 23rd 2024
Victory of good governance, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Mahayuti's win
As BJP-led Mahayuti is set to form the government in Maharashtra, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "It is the victory of the good governance, and development work done by PM Modi and Mahayuti government."
17:31 IST, November 23rd 2024
'Opposition only did appeasement politics': Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC
On the Mahayuti victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, "This is a historic victory. People have seen our development work and we talk about development. People's love has turned into votes and we will all work for a 'Viksit Bharat'. The opposition only did appeasement politics."
16:47 IST, November 23rd 2024
Aaditya Thackeray leads over Milind Deora after final round of counting in Worli
Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray leads over Shiv Sena's Milind Deora by a margin of 8801 votes after the 17th and final round of counting in the Worli Assembly constituency.
16:40 IST, November 23rd 2024
People have shown their trust in PM Modi's vision, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Maharashtra win
After a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly election, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Today the results of the Maharashtra Election 2024 and the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 have come and the results of by-polls have also come. PM Modi's vision and leadership have helped us to win. The public has shown their trust in PM Modi's vision and policies. I congratulate all the winning candidates.”
15:55 IST, November 23rd 2024
'People Have Accepted Eknath Shinde as Real Shiv Sena'
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "People have given their mandate and people have accepted Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar has got the legitimacy of NCP."
14:37 IST, November 23rd 2024
Aaditya Thackeray Leads in Worli
Aaditya Thackeray is leading in Worli by over nine thousand votes, Milind Deora is trailing
13:25 IST, November 23rd 2024
'Land Jihad, Love Jihad and Vote Jihad' Slammed: Kirit Somaiya
On counting for Maharashtra Election 2024, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says "...People slammed 'land jihad, love jihad and vote jihad' and supported PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai'...Uddhav Thackeray's army betrayed the people of Maharashtra in 2019...All the BJP leaders are very happy.
13:24 IST, November 23rd 2024
Nalasopara Candidate Rajan Balkrishna Naik on Maha Election Result
BJP candidate from Nalasopara, Rajan Balkrishna Naik says, "The people have given a reply to all the allegations that were hurled...They have responded through their votes..."
13:01 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP National Gen Secy Vinod Tawde After Win in Maharashtra
As Mahauyti is all set to form govt in Maharashtra once again, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "Voters in Maharashtra have won a thumping victory to BJP-Mahayuti. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Ramdas Athawale contested the election well together. They run the government properly...So, people reposed their trust. In 2019, Sharad Pawar, broke BJP's alliance by taking away Uddhav Thackeray.
12:32 IST, November 23rd 2024
CM Eknath Shinde Thanks Voters for 'Landslide Victory'
As Mahayuti is set to form govt in the state, Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde says, " I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of the society. I also thank all the workers of the Mahayuti parties. "
12:31 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's First Reaction on Election Results
Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde says, "Let the final results come in...Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the CM)."
11:44 IST, November 23rd 2024
Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje Bhosale Leads in Satara
BJP workers celebrated Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje Bhosale's lead in the Satara Assembly election with drums, firecrackers, and gulal outside his Suruchi bungalow, joined by numerous supporters
11:33 IST, November 23rd 2024
Aaditya Thackeray Trails in Worli, Milind Deora Takes Lead
In a major turn during the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 counting, Aaditya Thackeray is now trailing from Worli, Milind Deora has taken a lead
11:23 IST, November 23rd 2024
Mumbai BJP President Leads in Vandre West
Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar leading in Vandre West assembly seat in Mumbai by 6,429 votes at the end of 3rd round: EC officials
11:19 IST, November 23rd 2024
Dr. Santukrao Hambarde of BJP Leading in Nanded
As per Election Commission of India, BJP leader Dr. Santukrao Hambarde leads in Nanded parliamentary bypoll in Maharashtra
11:17 IST, November 23rd 2024
Supporters Burst Crackers Outside Maha CM's House
As Mahayuti stirs a storm in Maharashtra, supporters of CM Eknath Shinde are bursting crackers outside his residence in Mumbai
11:14 IST, November 23rd 2024
'We Could Have Done Better': Supriya Shrinate on Maha Election Results 2024
On Maharashtra election results, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, "Maharashtra election results are opposite to our expectations. There is no doubt that we could have done better. At the same time, we are happy that we have performed well in Jharkhand and we are going to repeat govt in the state. Maharashtra elections have been disappointing. In Maharashtra, our campaign was good but maybe the public expects more from us and we will deliver on their expectations. ..."
11:13 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekar Bawankule Leads
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule leads in Kamthi assembly seat in Nagpur by 6,421 votes at end of second round: Poll officials
11:08 IST, November 23rd 2024
NCP's Zeeshan Siddique Trailing from Vandre East
NCP candidate from Vandre East, Zeeshan Siddiqui trailing as per official EC trends.
11:07 IST, November 23rd 2024
Who Will Be Maharashtra Chief Minister?
While no one final name has been announced, there is buzz that Devendra Fadnavis may become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
11:04 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Election Result: Mahayuti Demolishes MVA
Mahayuti at 223, MVA at 55 and Others at 10
11:01 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP National Spokesperson on Maharashtra Assembly Election Results
On Mahayuti's lead in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says, "BJP-NDA-Mahayuti is going to make a hat-trick. We are winning Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand. We are winning in Uttar Pradesh too (Assembly by-elections). This clearly shows how people are giving their blessings. It won't be wrong to say - Hum Toh Ek Hain Aur Safe Hain. But are those who brought coffers and spoke of vote jihad? We feel proud to see that we are receiving the blessings of people again and again..."
10:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
Mahayuti Crosses Majority Mark, Check ECI Trends
Mahayuti has crossed the majority mark of 145 seats in the state. (BJP 118, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 37)Maha Vikas Aghadi leading on 52 seats.
10:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
Ajit Pawar Supporters Burst Crackers As Mahayuti Crosses Majority Mark
Supporters of Maharashtra Deputy CM & NCP Candidate from Baramati Assembly Ajit Pawar burst crackers as Ajit Pawar is leading with 15,382 votes ss per the official EC trends. Mahayuti has crossed the majority mark of 145 seats in the state. (BJP 118, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 37)
10:50 IST, November 23rd 2024
CM Eknath Shinde leads from Kopri-Panchpakhadi
CM Eknath Shinde leads from Kopri-Panchpakhadi Assembly Seat
10:48 IST, November 23rd 2024
Vandre East: Varun Sardesai from Shiv Sena UBT Leading
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Varun Satish Sardesai is leading from Vandre East
10:43 IST, November 23rd 2024
Washim Assembly Election Result LIVE: BJP Leads
BJP's Shyam Ramcharan Khode is leading from Washim
10:40 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result Updates: Vidarbha Region
BJP leading on 39 Shinde Sena on 6 and Ajit Pawar camp on 3 seats in Vidarbha region. Mahayuti leads on 48 seats out of 62 seats in Vidarbha region
10:30 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP Crosses 145 Marks in Maharashtra, Sweets Brought in for Celebrations
Sweets have been brought to the Mumbai BJP office as Mahayuti crosses the majority mark of 145 in Maharashtra
10:29 IST, November 23rd 2024
Worli Assembly Election Result: Aaditya Thackeray Leads
Aaditya Thackeray is leading with 470 votes in Worli
10:25 IST, November 23rd 2024
Fahad Ahmad Trailing from Anushakti Nagar
Actress Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad is trailing from Anushakti Nagar and Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik is now leading
10:18 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Trends by ECI
Take a look at the trends by the Election Commission of India, for the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024
10:09 IST, November 23rd 2024
Malad West: Aslam Shaikh Trailing
Congress leader Aslam Shaikh trailing from Malad West
10:02 IST, November 23rd 2024
Vandre East Assembly Election Result: Zeeshan Siddique Trails
Bandra East: Zeeshan Siddiqui trailing by 3,503 votes; Varun Sardesai (UBT): 5,763; Varun Sardesai leading by 2,220 votes.
10:00 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra CM May Visit Counting Centre in his Constituency
CM Eknath Shinde likely to visit the counting centre in his constituency
09:55 IST, November 23rd 2024
Anushakti Nagar Election Result: Sana Malik Trailing
Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik is trailing in Anushakti Nagar Election Results; Fahad Ahmed Leads
09:53 IST, November 23rd 2024
Baramati Election Result: Ajit Pawar Leads
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar is leading from Baramati
09:51 IST, November 23rd 2024
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Trails
Prithviraj Chavan, former Maharashtra CM is trailing from Karad
09:49 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Election Result: Mahesh Sawant Leading from Mahim
UBT Mahesh Sawant leading from Mahim, Shinde Sena Sada Sarvankar and Amit Thackeray trailing
09:29 IST, November 23rd 2024
Zeeshan Siddique Trailing from Vandre East
Zeeshan Siddique Trailing from Vandre East
09:22 IST, November 23rd 2024
Senior Congress Party Leader Ashok Gehlot Arrives in Mumbai
Senior Congress leader & party's observer for Maharashtra, Ashok Gehlot arrives in Mumbai.
09:20 IST, November 23rd 2024
Eknath Shinde Leads from Kopri-Panchpakhadi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is leading by a huge margin from Kopri-Panchpakhadi
09:19 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP's Mihir Kotecha Leading from Mulund
Mihir Kotecha from BJP is leading in the first round of counting from Mulund seat
09:18 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Polls Result: ECI Early Trends
ECI TRENDS - Maharashtra
BJP: 10; SHS: 9; NCP: 8; NCPSP: 4; INC: 3
09:17 IST, November 23rd 2024
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam Trailing from Dindoshi
Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Nirupam trailing from Dindoshi assembly seat
09:16 IST, November 23rd 2024
Worli Election Result: Aaditya Thackeray Leading by Huge Margin
Worli Assemby Election Result: Aaditya Thackeray is leading by a huge margin, Milind Deora is trailing
09:15 IST, November 23rd 2024
Gadchiroli Election Result: Milind Narote Leading
According to the latest update, BJP's Milind Narote is leading in Gadchiroli
09:14 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP's Girish Mahajan Leading in Jamner
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results LIVE: Girish Dattatray Mahajan is leading from Jamner; he is contesting from Jamner.
09:02 IST, November 23rd 2024
Early Trends By Election Commission of India
Initial trends by Election Commission come in. Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP of the Mahayuti lead on 3, 3 and 1 seat respectively. Sharad Pawar led NCP-SCP of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leading on 1 seat.
09:01 IST, November 23rd 2024
Mahayuti Maintains Leads in Maharashtra Assembly Election
Mahayuti - 73, MVA - 23, Others - 3
08:53 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Election Results: Mahayuti Ahead on 66 Seats
Maharashtra Election Results Latest Update: Mahayuti Ahead on 66 Seats
08:49 IST, November 23rd 2024
Ajit Pawar Now Ahead in Baramati
Ajit Pawar establishes lead in Baramati in the early trends
08:39 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result: 'NDA Will Form Govt', Says Shehzad Poonawalla
On counting for Maharashtra Election2024, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "In both the places, NDA is going to form its government under the leadership of PM Modi...Exits polls have already come and in a short while, exact polls are also going to come and NDA is going to win...
08:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result: Mahayuti Leads with Huge Margin
Mahayuti - 44; MVA -7; Others - 1
08:33 IST, November 23rd 2024
Colaba Election Result: Rahul Narvekar Leading
Colaba Election Result: Rahul Narvekar Leading
08:33 IST, November 23rd 2024
Worli Assembly Election Result: Aaditya Thackeray Leads
Worli Assembly Election Result: Aaditya Thackeray is leading, Milind Deora trailing
08:31 IST, November 23rd 2024
Amit Thackeray Leading in Mahim
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray Leading in Mahim
08:24 IST, November 23rd 2024
Early Trends for Maharashtra Election Result
As per early trends, Mahayuti stands at 34, MVA at 6
08:22 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Election Results: BJP to Hold Meeting Today
Amid counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly Election Results, BJP to hold a key meeting around noon
08:21 IST, November 23rd 2024
Ajit Pawar Trailing from Baramati
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Ajit Pawar is trailing from Baramati
08:19 IST, November 23rd 2024
CM Eknath Shinde Leading from Kopri-Pachpakhadi
According to early trends, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is leading from Kopri-Pachpakhadi
08:18 IST, November 23rd 2024
Mahayuti Leading, MVA Far Behind
Mahayuti - 20; MVA - 5; Others - 1
08:17 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP Leading in Bandra West
BJP's Ashish Shelar leading in Bandra West
08:16 IST, November 23rd 2024
It's 'Pawar vs Pawar' in Baramati, Who Will Win?
Visuals from the strong room at a counting centre for Baramati Assembly constituency. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of NCP (Mahayuti) contested against Yugendra Shriniwas Pawar of NCP-SCP (Maha Vikas Aghadi) in Baramati.
08:15 IST, November 23rd 2024
Counting of Votes Begins in Colaba Constituency
Counting of postal ballots begins. Visuals from a counting centre under Colaba Assembly constituency in Mumbai.
08:01 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Elections: Counting of Votes Begins
The counting of votes for all the 288 constituencies of Maharashtra has now begun; stay tuned for all the latest updates
07:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes is all set to begin at 8:00 am
07:56 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Elections: P-MARQ Exit Polls
According to P-MARQ exit poll prediction, the BJP -led Mahayuti alliance may have an edge against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti may win P-MARQ 137-157 seats, MVA may get 126-146 while others might bag somewhere between 2-8 seats.
07:45 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Elections: Matrize Exit Polls
The Matrize exit poll has predicted a clear victory for the Mahayuti alliance. It has predicted 150-170 seats for Mahayuti, 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi and 8-10 seats to independent candidates.
07:45 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Elections: What Exit Polls Have to Say
As voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 has concluded, most exit polls have predicted a victory for the Mahayuti alliance against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
06:28 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election Constituencies, Candidates
A total of 4,136 candidates were in the fray for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections and the total number of constituencies were 288.
06:28 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results
The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections is underway and the result will also be declared today itself.
06:28 IST, November 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election Date
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 was held in a single phase on November 20, 2024.
