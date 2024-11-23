Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Historic Win for Mahayuti As Fadnavis Emerges as CM Face

On the Maharashtra Election Result 2024, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "In the Maharashtra elections, the BJP government led by Narendra Modi has come to power in Maharashtra for the third time. The Congress party and leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have conspired against the BJP by spreading false propaganda in the name of caste, region, religion and language. The BJP workers and the people of Maharashtra have given them a befitting reply. Today the Congress party is only in three states, Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Even today if elections are held in these 3 states, the Congress party is in a position to lose in all three states."