Maharashtra Results 2024 LIVE: Nashik (Central), Nashik West, Nashik East, Deolali

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in Nashik (Central), Nashik West, Nashik East, Deolali, Igatpuri, Dindori, Niphad Assembly seats in Nashik is taking place today as Maharashtra election results are being declared. The Assembly elections in the state were held on all 288 seats on November 20, Wednesday. According to the Election Commision, the final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. Results are also being declared for Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Election constituency-wise results 2024 | LIVE UPDATES

121 - Niphad

In the constituency of Niphad, NCP's Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao has won by 29,239 votes. He has secured 1,20,253 votes. In second place is Anil Sahebrao Kadam of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

122- Dindori

In the constituency of Dindori, NCP's Narahari Sitaram Zirwal has won by 44,403 votes. He has secured 1,38,622 votes. In second place is NCP Sharadchandra Pawar's Charoskar Sunita Ramdas.

123 - Nashik East

In the constituency of Nashik East, BJP 's Rahul Uttamrao Dhikale has won by 87,817 votes. He has secured 1,56,246 votes. In second place is NCP Sharadchandra Pawar's Ganesh Baban Gite.

124 - Nashik (Central)

In the constituency of Nashik (Central), BJP's Devyani Suhas Pharande has won by 17,856 votes. She has secured 1,05,689 votes. In second place is Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's) Gite Vasant Nivrutti.

125 - Nashik West

In the constituency of Nashik West, BJP's Hiray Seema Mahesh has won by 68,177 votes. She has secured 1,41,725 votes. In second place is Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's) Badgujar Sudhakar Bhika.

126 - Deolali

In the constituency of Deolali, NCP's Ahire Saroj Babulal has won by 40,679 votes. She has secured 81,683 votes. In second place is Shiv Sena's Dr. Ahirrao Rajashri Tahsildatai.

127 - Igatpuri