Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Kankavli Election Result 2024: Nitesh Rane vs Sandesh Parkar, Counting Begins at 8 AM

Published 09:24 IST, November 23rd 2024

Kankavli Election Result 2024: Nitesh Rane vs Sandesh Parkar, Counting Begins at 8 AM

Nitesh Narayan Rane is leading in the Kankavli Assembly Election 2024, against Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar of Shiv Sena

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Nitesh Narayan Rane is leading in the Kankavli Assembly Election 2024 | Image: Republic

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Kankavli, located in Sindhudurg district, falls under the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Situated along the Gad and Janavali rivers, this general assembly seat is not reserved for SCs or STs. Major political players in the state include BJP , NCP ( Ajit Pawar ), Shiv Sena ( Eknath Shinde ), NCP ( Sharad Pawar ), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress , and MNS.

Union Minister Narayan Rane's son, Nitesh Rane, has represented the Kankavli assembly seat for the past decade. In 2019, he retained the seat with 56.16% of the vote, defeating Shiv Sena's Satish Sawant by over 28,000 votes.

Kankavli Constituency Election Results

Bahujan Samaj Party: Chandrakant Abaji Jadhav (Awaited)
Bharatiya Janata Party: Nitesh Narayan Rane (Awaited)
Independent: Ganesh Arvind Mane (Awaited)
Independent: Nawaz Alias Bandu Khani (Awaited)
Independent: Sandesh Sudam Parkar (Awaited)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray): Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar (Awaited)

The voting for Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats took place on November 20, and vote counting is underway today.

Updated 12:41 IST, November 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections Sharad Pawar Eknath Shinde Ajit Pawar BJP Congress

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.