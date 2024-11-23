Published 09:24 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kankavli Election Result 2024: Nitesh Rane vs Sandesh Parkar, Counting Begins at 8 AM
Nitesh Narayan Rane is leading in the Kankavli Assembly Election 2024, against Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar of Shiv Sena
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Kankavli, located in Sindhudurg district, falls under the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Situated along the Gad and Janavali rivers, this general assembly seat is not reserved for SCs or STs. Major political players in the state include BJP , NCP ( Ajit Pawar ), Shiv Sena ( Eknath Shinde ), NCP ( Sharad Pawar ), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress , and MNS.
Union Minister Narayan Rane's son, Nitesh Rane, has represented the Kankavli assembly seat for the past decade. In 2019, he retained the seat with 56.16% of the vote, defeating Shiv Sena's Satish Sawant by over 28,000 votes.
Kankavli Constituency Election Results
Bahujan Samaj Party: Chandrakant Abaji Jadhav (Awaited)
Bharatiya Janata Party: Nitesh Narayan Rane (Awaited)
Independent: Ganesh Arvind Mane (Awaited)
Independent: Nawaz Alias Bandu Khani (Awaited)
Independent: Sandesh Sudam Parkar (Awaited)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray): Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar (Awaited)
The voting for Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats took place on November 20, and vote counting is underway today.
