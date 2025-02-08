Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 12:26 IST, February 8th 2025

Manish Sisodia Loses Election From Jangpura Seat By Over 600 Votes

Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lost his election from Jangpura seat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia loses election from Jangpura seat against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah | Image: PTI/File

Jangpura Seat Result 2025: Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lost his election from Jangpura seat against BJP 's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Sisodia lost the election by a total of 636 votes. 

Not just Manish Sisodia, but his close aide, AAP founder, convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also lost his election in a shock for the Aam Aadmi Party from the New Delhi seat. Kejriwal lost the election by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

More to follow…

Updated 13:12 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP Arvind Kejriwal

