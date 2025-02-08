Manish Sisodia Loses Election From Jangpura Seat By Over 600 Votes

Jangpura Seat Result 2025: Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lost his election from Jangpura seat against BJP 's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Sisodia lost the election by a total of 636 votes.

Not just Manish Sisodia, but his close aide, AAP founder, convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also lost his election in a shock for the Aam Aadmi Party from the New Delhi seat. Kejriwal lost the election by a margin of over 3,000 votes.