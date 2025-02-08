'Modi Ji, Iss Janam Mein Toh Nahi Hara Sakte': Kejriwal's Old Video Goes Viral as BJP Sweeps Aside Broom | WATCH

New Delhi: As the Election Commission trends show the BJP leading with a clear majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, an old video of Arvind Kejriwal resurfaced. In it, he boldly claims that the BJP will never defeat the AAP in this lifetime, is going viral on social media.

Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a party worker's meeting in 2023 in Delhi, slamming BJP he said, “Their intention is to topple the AAP government, and Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way; they know they can't defeat us through elections.”

“I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi.” Kejriwal added.

WATCH | Kejriwal's old Video Surfacing Internet After his Defeat

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi CM and AAP convenor, has lost the New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh (Parvesh Verma). The Election Commission reports that Kejriwal was defeated by a margin of over 1,800 votes.