Maharashtra Elections: Sena UBT Wins In Osmanabad, Umarga

Updates: In Osmanabad district, Sena UBT registered victories in Osmanabad and Umarga constituency while BJP managed to win Tuljapur. Shiv Sena candidate Tanaji Sawant registered victory in Paranda.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday.

Omerga Election Results

Sena UBT leader Pravin Virbhadrayya Swami defeated Shiv Sena candidate Dnyanraj Chougule by a margin of 3,965 votes.

Omerga is an assembly constituency located in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, key candidates contesting from Omerga include Dnyanraj Chougule from Shiv Sena and Pravin Virbhadrayya Swami from UBT, along with several independent candidates.

In the 2019 elections, Dnyanraj Chougule of Shiv Sena secured the seat by defeating Bhalerao Dattu Rohidas of the Congress with a margin of 25,586 votes.

Tuljapur Election Results

Rana Jagjit Singh Patil (BJP) defeated Congess candidate Kuldeep Dhiraj Appasaheb Kdam Patil by over 36,000 votes n Tuljapur constituency.

Rana Jagjit Singh Patil (BJP), Kuldeep Dhiraj Appasaheb Kdam Patil (INC) are key candidates who contested from the Tuljapur constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2019, Rana Jagjit Singh Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao of the Congress with a margin of 23169 votes.

Paranda Election Results

Tanaji Sawant of Shiv Sena defeated Rahul Mote of NCP-SP by a margin of 1509 votes.

Tanaji Sawant (Shiv Sena-Shinde), Rahul Maharudra Mote (NCP-SP), and Rajendra Gapat (MNS) are among the key candidates contesting from the Paranda constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, alongside several independent candidates.

In the 2019 elections, Tanaji Sawant of Shiv Sena won the seat by defeating Rahul Maharudra Mote of the NCP with a margin of 32,902 votes.

Osmanabad Election Results

Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge Patil registers victory in Osmanabad constituency by over 36,000 votes. He defeated Ajit Pingle of Shiv Sena.

Ajit Bappasaheb Pingle (Shiv Sena), Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge Patil (UBT), and Devdutt More (MNS) are key candidates contested from the Osmanabad constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2019, Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge Patil of the Shiv Sena won the seat by defeating Sanjay Prakash Nimbalkar of the Nationalist Congress Party with a margin of 13467 votes.