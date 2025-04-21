sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Bengaluru Road Rage | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Who is Sambhav Jain, the Entrepreneur Who Married Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter?

Updated April 21st 2025, 08:06 IST

Who is Sambhav Jain, the Entrepreneur Who Married Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter?

Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, recently tied the knot with Sambhav Jain, her college friend from IIT Delhi.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Who's Sambhav Jain, the Entrepreneur Who Married Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter?
Who's Sambhav Jain, the Entrepreneur Who Married Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter? | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Harshita Kejriwal, the daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, got married to Sambhav Jain in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 18, 2025. The event took place at Kapurthala House in Lutyens’ Delhi, which serves as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister when in the capital.

Who is Sambhav Jain? Meet AAP chief and ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita's husband

The wedding was a low-key affair, attended by close friends, family members, and senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Pre-wedding events were also kept small and private.

BJP, Congress slam Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal's daughter's wedding at Kapurthala House

Harshita looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga with golden embroidery, while the groom, Sambhav Jain, wore an off-white sherwani, turban, and stylish sunglasses. The couple’s elegant wedding look caught the attention of many online after photos surfaced.

Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter's Grand Engagement at Shangri-La Eros: What's the Cost of a Wedding at This Five-Star Hotel? | Republic World

Who is Sambhav Jain?

कौन हैं केजरीवाल के दामाद, जानें क्या करते हैं हर्षिता के पति - Asianet News Hindi

Sambhav Jain, now Arvind Kejriwal’s son-in-law, is an IIT Delhi graduate and a young professional. He currently works as a project management consultant at a private company.

In addition to his corporate job, Sambhav is also the co-founder of a wellness startup named Basil Health, which he launched with Harshita Kejriwal in 2020. The startup focuses on healthy food options and operates a chain of wellness restaurants. It has served over one million customers across 15 outlets so far.

While Harshita is credited with the vision and brand development, Sambhav handles the operations and technology side of the business.

Harshita and Sambhav Jain’s Love Story: From IIT Delhi to Marriage

Arvind Kejriwal daughter harshita Kejriwal wedding with sambhav jain both iit gradute know full qualification | Jansatta

Harshita and Sambhav met while studying at IIT Delhi, where Harshita pursued a degree in Chemical Engineering. Their friendship turned into love during college, and after years of being together, they decided to tie the knot.

Harshita graduated in 2018 and worked at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram. She has also actively taken part in AAP’s election campaigns in the past.

Read Also: Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter's Grand Engagement at Shangri-La Eros: What's the Cost of a Wedding at This Five-Star Hotel?

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 21st 2025, 08:06 IST