Who is Sambhav Jain, the Entrepreneur Who Married Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter?

New Delhi: Harshita Kejriwal, the daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, got married to Sambhav Jain in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 18, 2025. The event took place at Kapurthala House in Lutyens’ Delhi, which serves as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister when in the capital.

The wedding was a low-key affair, attended by close friends, family members, and senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Pre-wedding events were also kept small and private.

Harshita looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga with golden embroidery, while the groom, Sambhav Jain, wore an off-white sherwani, turban, and stylish sunglasses. The couple’s elegant wedding look caught the attention of many online after photos surfaced.

Who is Sambhav Jain?

Sambhav Jain, now Arvind Kejriwal’s son-in-law, is an IIT Delhi graduate and a young professional. He currently works as a project management consultant at a private company.

In addition to his corporate job, Sambhav is also the co-founder of a wellness startup named Basil Health, which he launched with Harshita Kejriwal in 2020. The startup focuses on healthy food options and operates a chain of wellness restaurants. It has served over one million customers across 15 outlets so far.

While Harshita is credited with the vision and brand development, Sambhav handles the operations and technology side of the business.

Harshita and Sambhav Jain’s Love Story: From IIT Delhi to Marriage

Harshita and Sambhav met while studying at IIT Delhi, where Harshita pursued a degree in Chemical Engineering. Their friendship turned into love during college, and after years of being together, they decided to tie the knot.