Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma: 5 Things About The 'Giant Slayer' Who Ousted Kejriwal in New Delhi

New Delhi: BJP leader Parvesh Verma has emerged victorious against Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

The contest, which was fought fiercely in the heart of Delhi saw a difference of 4,089 votes between the two leaders.

As Parvesh Verma defeats Kejriwal, he has emerged as a giant slayer, a term that was used for AAP chief in 2013 when he defeated three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in 2013.

5 Things To Know About Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma is a son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma

He is a Management graduate

Verma joined the RSS as a Bal Swayamsewak in 1991

Contributes to social work through "Rashtriya Swabhiman", a non-profit founded by his father.

In 2013 Assembly polls, he was elected as MLA from Mehrauli seat.



In New Delhi, Parvesh Verma bagged 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal and Congress ' Sandeep Dikshit got 25,999 votes and 4,568 votes.