Patparganj, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Krishna Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing

Delhi Election Result 2025: Patparganj, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Krishna Nagar are among the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on which polls were held on February 5. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on February 8. As counting begins, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four key constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in.

Patparganj Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Details & Candidates

Patparganj, located in the East Delhi district near the Uttar Pradesh border, is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies. It is part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Candidates:

Avadh Ojha (AAP)

Ravindra Singh Negi (BJP)

Anil Chaudhary (Cong)

Om Shankar Pandey (BSP)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured victory with 70,163 votes, defeating his closest rival, Ravinder Singh Negi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who received 66,956 votes. Congress candidate Laxman Rawat garnered 2,802 votes.

However, this time, Sisodia is not contesting from Patparganj. Instead, AAP has fielded Avadh Ojha, a prominent former UPSC exam coach and motivational speaker turned politician.

Laxmi Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Details & Candidates

Laxmi Nagar, situated in central East Delhi, was once one of the most densely populated areas, historically known as Trans Yamuna. Over time, it has evolved into a bustling market for clothing and everyday essentials.

Candidates:

Abhay Kumar Sharma (BJP)

Sumit Sharma (Cong)

B B Tyagi (AAP)

Mohd Waqar Choudhary (BSP)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Abhay Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed victory with 65,735 votes. Nitin Tyagi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finished as the runner-up with 64,855 votes, while Hari Datt Sharma from Congress secured 4,872 votes.

Vishwas Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Details & Candidates

Candidates:

Om Prakash Sharma (BJP)

Rajiv Chaudhary (Cong)

Deepak Singhal (AAP)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Om Prakash Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with 65,830 votes. Deepak Singla from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 49,373 votes, while Gurcharan Singh Raju of the Indian National Congress (INC) received 7,881 votes.

Krishna Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Key Details & Candidates

Candidates:

Vikas Bagga Ca (AAP)

Gurcharan Singh (Cong)

Dr Anil Goyal (BJP)

Amar Singh (BSP)