'People Were Fed-Up...': Priyanka Gandhi, AAP's INDI Ally Slams Kejriwal's Party After Delhi Rout

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has dethroned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a decade in the Delhi Assembly Elections with a major victory. As Arvind Kejriwal 's party loses the Delhi Polls, Congress ' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed its INDI ally and has said that people have voted for change.

‘People Have Voted For Change, They Were Fed Up…’

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Delhi rout, Priyanka Gandhi has said, “People voted for change. They were fed up with how things were.”

It must be noted that Congress has been completely wiped out in the Delhi Election Results as they remain at zero seats in the final tally.

Omar Abdullah Takes A Dig at AAP, Congress

During the early trends when BJP was seen emerging victorious, J&K CM Omar Abdullah took a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. Amid the counting of votes for the election results, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) - it is a GIF through which Omar Abdullah can be seen taking a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

The GIF is of a hermit who is saying in Hindi, “Jee bhar kar lado… samapt kar do ek dusre ko!” (Keep fighiting…. finish each other off). The GIF has been shared by Omar Abdullah with a caption that says, “Aur lado aapas mein!!”