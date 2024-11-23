Sindhudurg Election Result: Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar Emerges Victorius With 81008 Votes

Sindhudurg Election Result 2024: The Sindhudurg assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra whose vote counting will be done today. Nitesh Rane of BJP won the Kankavli seat in 2019. In seat Kudal, the winning candidate Vaibhav Naik was from SS. The Sawantwadi constituency saw a victory for Deepak Kesarkar against Rajan Krishna Teli (Ind).

