Published 08:17 IST, November 23rd 2024

Sindhudurg Election Result: Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar Emerges Victorius With 81008 Votes

The counting of votes in Sindhudurg started at 8 AM. Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar has emerged winner.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sindhudurg Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM | Image: Republic

Sindhudurg Election Result 2024: The Sindhudurg assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra whose vote counting will be done today. Nitesh Rane of BJP won the Kankavli seat in 2019. In seat Kudal, the winning candidate Vaibhav Naik was from SS. The Sawantwadi constituency saw a victory for Deepak Kesarkar against Rajan Krishna Teli (Ind).
 

The key candidates for the Sindhudurg assembly seat in 2024 are: Archana Sandeep Ghare (Independent), Dattaram Vishnu Gaonkar (Independent), Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar (Shiv Sena), Rajan Krishna Teli (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Vishal Prabhakar Parab (Independent), Yashwant Vasant Pednekar (Independent).

Sindhudurg Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

06:55 AM: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
08:00 AM: Counting begins. 
10:20 AM: Shiv Sena candidate Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar leads while Rajan Krishna Teli from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) trails. 
01:30 PM: 20/23 rounds of vote counting have been concluded. 
02:00 PM: Shiv Sena candidate Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar continues to register lead by 35835 votes. 
03:00 PM: Shiv Sena candidate Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar emerges victorious. 

Updated 15:36 IST, November 23rd 2024

