Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister if BJP Wins? List of Probable CM Faces

Delhi Election Result 2025: As early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) leading in 43 of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats, the party appears to secure a majority, raising the crucial question—who will be its Chief Minister if it returns to power in the national capital after 27 years?

While speculation is rife, the BJP has remained tight-lipped about its chief ministerial candidate. Addressing the matter, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted that the party's central leadership would make the final decision.

Dismissing concerns over the CM face, Sachdeva stated, "This issue is not a major concern for us. Those (AAP) who betray the people will be treated accordingly—through defeat."

With the BJP on the brink of a historic comeback, all eyes remain on its leadership to reveal the party’s choice for Delhi’s top post.

BJP’s Possible CM Contenders in Delhi

As the BJP inches closer to a majority, speculation grows over who could be the party’s chief ministerial pick. Here’s a look at some key names in the running

Parvesh Verma – Contesting from the high-profile New Delhi seat against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal , Verma is leading in early trends. The son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, his Jat background makes him a crucial player in BJP’s strategy. Verma is professionally involved in business and social work.

– Contesting from the high-profile New Delhi seat against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal , Verma is leading in early trends. The son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, his Jat background makes him a crucial player in BJP’s strategy. Verma is professionally involved in business and social work. Vijender Gupta – A senior BJP leader and former Delhi BJP chief, Gupta has won the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020 despite AAP’s stronghold in the capital. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and his experience makes him a strong contender for the top post.

– A senior BJP leader and former Delhi BJP chief, Gupta has won the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020 despite AAP’s stronghold in the capital. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and his experience makes him a strong contender for the top post. Ramesh Bidhuri – During the election campaign, AAP declared Bidhuri as BJP’s likely CM face and even invited him for a debate. However, BJP dismissed the claim, stating that the CM choice was yet to be finalized. Bidhuri is contesting from Kalkaji against Delhi CM Atishi.

– During the election campaign, AAP declared Bidhuri as BJP’s likely CM face and even invited him for a debate. However, BJP dismissed the claim, stating that the CM choice was yet to be finalized. Bidhuri is contesting from Kalkaji against Delhi CM Atishi. Kailash Gahlot – Currently leading from Bijwasan, Gahlot is another potential contender for the CM position.

– Currently leading from Bijwasan, Gahlot is another potential contender for the CM position. Kapil Mishra – Contesting from Karawal Nagar, Mishra is ahead in early trends, making him a notable name in the race.

– Contesting from Karawal Nagar, Mishra is ahead in early trends, making him a notable name in the race. Arvinder Singh Lovely – Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP ahead of the elections and is contesting from Gandhi Nagar.

– Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP ahead of the elections and is contesting from Gandhi Nagar. Harish Khurana – Son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, Harish Khurana is contesting from Moti Nagar. His political lineage and experience could make him a viable CM candidate if BJP opts for a leader with legacy appeal.

– Son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, Harish Khurana is contesting from Moti Nagar. His political lineage and experience could make him a viable CM candidate if BJP opts for a leader with legacy appeal. Dushyant Kumar Gautam – A key figure in the BJP, Gautam is contesting from the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency. As BJP’s national general secretary and a Dalit leader, he brings both political experience and social outreach. He has also served as a Rajya Sabha MP and has been active in student politics.