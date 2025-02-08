Who Won Big? Candidates With The Highest Victory Margins in Delhi Polls

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP is set for a historic comeback in Delhi after 27 years, delivering a crushing blow to AAP. The saffron party has shattered AAP’s stronghold, unseating its biggest names—Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi and Manish Sisodia in Jangpura.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Candidates Who Won by the Biggest Margins

As the Delhi Assembly election results are declared, several candidates have emerged victorious with massive leads, securing dominant wins in their respective constituencies. The elections witnessed intense battles, but some leaders managed to establish big margins, showcasing their strong voter base.

Biggest Victory Margins in Delhi Elections 2025

Topping the list is Aaley Mohammed Iqbal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who clinched the Matia Mahal seat with a commanding lead of 42,724 votes, marking the highest victory margin in this election.

Close behind is Prem Chauhan (AAP), securing Deoli with a lead of 36,680 votes, followed by Imran Hussain (AAP) secured victory with a 29,823 votes from Ballimaran. Neelam Pahalwan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a strong impact in Najafgarh, securing a 29,009-vote lead, followed by Amanatullah Khan (AAP) in Okhla, who registered a margin of 23,639 votes.

Other key winners include:-

Sandeep Sehrawat (BJP) from Matiala – 27,663 votes

Ram Singh Netaji (AAP) from Badarpur – 25,888 votes

Kapil Mishra (BJP) from Karawal Nagar – 23,355

Anil Jha (BJP) from Kirari – 21,871 votes

Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) from Mustafabad – 17,578 votes

(Note: The victory margin might change as counting of votes is still underway)