BREAKING: Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora Cliffhanger In Worli

Mumbai: As counting of votes continues in Maharashtra , Uddhav Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is leading by 7707 votes to Mahayuti's Milind Deora in the all-important Worli constituency in Maharashtra. Worli is seeing a see-saw contest between the two firebrand leaders. Meanwhile, the Congress is tottering in Maharashtra with the ruling NDA registering a landslide win with a sustained lead on over 200 plus seats across the state.

Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats, which went for polling in a single phase on 20th November.

The BJP , Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close contest.

Aaditya Thackeray faces a formidable challenge from Deora, a familiar face in the prestigious constituency. The former Union minister, who quit the Congress in January this year and joined the Shiv Sena, has represented the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, which covers Worli, twice in the past.

According to the current counting trends, BJP is leading with a massive victory at over 131 seats, Eknath's Shiv Sena on 56 and Ajit Pawar 's NCP on 38. There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.