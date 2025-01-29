Yamuna Poisoning Row: Haryana to File Case Against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Elections 2025: Amid Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mounting blame on Haryana government, state’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Vipul Goel, announced on Wednesday that it will file a case against Arvind Kejriwal for his "poison in Yamuna" comment. The department called it an irresponsible statement meant to incite panic.

"Kejriwal's statement is a reckless attempt to create fear among the people of Delhi and Haryana. The Haryana government will file a case against him in the CJM Court in Sonipat under Sections 2(D) and 54 of the Disaster Management Act," Goel told reporters.

He explained that the sections in question concern individuals who make or spread false alarms about disasters, which could lead to public panic.

Goel strongly criticized Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading "such a big lie." He also defended Haryana's water quality, saying, "Our officers have thoroughly checked the water we supply."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned Kejriwal's remarks, suggesting that "AAP-da people" were becoming desperate as they feared losing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, Modi said, "A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. 'AAP-da' people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat." "Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" he asked, hitting out at Kejriwal.

He said the people of Delhi, diplomats in the embassies and the judges staying in the national capital drink the same water from Haryana.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said Kejriwal's remark that the BJP is "mixing poison in the Yamuna" is a "political stunt" by the AAP aimed at influencing voters in the Delhi polls and deflecting attention from its own failures.

Saini had assured that the Haryana government is committed to ensuring the purity and continuous supply of water to Delhi.

The AAP had on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the river.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had also on Monday alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the February 5 assembly polls in the national capital.

Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics".