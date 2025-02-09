Published 14:31 IST, February 9th 2025
A Stellar Re-Run! Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Becomes Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India In 2025 So Far
Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is also the best-performing Hollywood movie of this year in India so far. It re-released here on February 7.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Interstellar is witnessing unprecedented footfalls in India after its limited re-release during Valentine's Week. The film returned in the US and Canadian theatres last year on its 10-year anniversary and is now running housefull in cinema halls in India. Interstellar has performed better on its re-release here than many other Indian titles like Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's Deva and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.
Interstellar's stellar run in the India
Reportedly, Interstellar was seen by 70,000 more people in India on its re-release here than in the US market on the opening day. The numbers grew on Saturday and so did the business. It collected ₹2.40 crore on day 1 of its re-release and the business grew to ₹3.25 crore on the second day. The jump in the collection was 40%.
Interstellar is also the best-performing Hollywood movie of this year in India so far in 2025. It has done so during its re-run is a commendable feat.
Sanam Teri Kasam breaks re-release records
Videos of fans swarming cinema halls to catch Sanam Teri Kasam are going viral on social media. The film grossed around ₹4 crore nett on day 1, a record figure for a re-released title. The Saturday numbers were even higher, pushing the collections past ₹9 crore mark, the original biz of the film when it released back in 2016.
The number of shows of the movie has now been increased and Sanam Teri Kasam would look to wind up its first weekend re-release run at around ₹15 crore mark. The strategic Valentine's Week release and its romantic theme have boosted the collection in its repeat run.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:31 IST, February 9th 2025