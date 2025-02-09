A Stellar Re-Run! Christopher Nolan's Interstellar Becomes Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India In 2025 So Far

Interstellar is witnessing unprecedented footfalls in India after its limited re-release during Valentine's Week. The film returned in the US and Canadian theatres last year on its 10-year anniversary and is now running housefull in cinema halls in India. Interstellar has performed better on its re-release here than many other Indian titles like Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's Deva and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

Interstellar is directed by Christopher Nolan | Image: IMDb

Interstellar's stellar run in the India

Reportedly, Interstellar was seen by 70,000 more people in India on its re-release here than in the US market on the opening day. The numbers grew on Saturday and so did the business. It collected ₹2.40 crore on day 1 of its re-release and the business grew to ₹3.25 crore on the second day. The jump in the collection was 40%.

Interstellar released in 2014 | Image: IMDb

Interstellar is also the best-performing Hollywood movie of this year in India so far in 2025. It has done so during its re-run is a commendable feat.

Sanam Teri Kasam breaks re-release records

Videos of fans swarming cinema halls to catch Sanam Teri Kasam are going viral on social media. The film grossed around ₹4 crore nett on day 1, a record figure for a re-released title. The Saturday numbers were even higher, pushing the collections past ₹9 crore mark, the original biz of the film when it released back in 2016.

Sanam Teri Kasam released in 2016 | Image: IMDb