Published 11:04 IST, December 3rd 2024

Adam Levine Led Boy-band Maroon 5 Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert | PHOTOS

American rock band Maroon 5 is set to enthrall the Indian audience with their gig on December 3. A while ago, on Monday night, the band members landed in Mumbai.

The 5-member boy band arrived in Mumbai on December 3 | Image: Instagram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): American rock band Maroon 5 is set to enthrall the Indian audience with their gig on December 3. A while ago, on Monday night, the band members landed in Mumbai. 



In the visuals captured by paps, the band members can be seen exiting the airport. Some of them even greeted the shutterbugs. 
Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will grace the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering an unforgettable live experience. The band, known for their chart-topping hits and energetic performances, promises to electrify the heart of Mumbai with their music, which has resonated with fans across generations.
Originally formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers, the band has evolved into a pop-rock powerhouse. Their debut album, 'Songs About Jane', won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005.
Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events at BookMyShow, earlier expressed his excitement, stating, "At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Indian audiences. Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, and bringing them to India for the first time marks a thrilling milestone for us."
Maroon 5's unique style combines catchy songwriting, clever lyricism, and adventurous creativity, redefining the modern American band.
This will be Maroon 5's first-ever performance in India. . The band comprises Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass). (ANI) 
 

Updated 11:04 IST, December 3rd 2024

