Addiction: New Short Film Tackles Dark Subject with Clean Storytelling

Addiction By Mayank Pandey: Short films have a special place in Indian cinema due to their art of giving strong messages in a short period. Inspired by one such life-changing moment, Chhattisgarh filmmaker Mayank Pandey decided to take up the issue of addiction through a movie that is being widely praised for a bold portrayal of a complex issue through simple story-telling. We are talking about the upcoming short film Addiction directed by Mayank Pandey. The trailer for the short film has been released recently, and the film will be premiering soon as it is nominated for the Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival.

Mayank Pandey’s short film Addiction will be an eye-opener

The short film is set to premiere at the international film festivals in the middle of 2025. Shot in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the story revolves around a boy whose visit to a resort with friends leads to an unusual addiction to guavas. This obsession spirals out of control, causing him to lose his grip on reality and commit shocking acts while desperately trying to rebuild his life. The unusual journey of how he develops this addiction and eventually overcomes, will be an interesting part to watch. The film's trailer, already released, offers an engaging glimpse into this twisted story.

Addiction director Mayank Pandey exclusively spoke to Republic about his vision behind his writing. He explained, “In today's age and time, when everyone is consumed by a mountain of information, there is very little scope left to process and move in a linear direction. Hence, frustration among individuals, especially teenagers, is at its peak. One of the easiest ways to escape this is to immerse oneself in a fictional world. This fictional world can be digital or born out of the mind of a substance abuser. Addiction can manifest in various forms - substances, drugs, alcohol, binge-watching, endlessly scrolling through reels. Where does it all end? My short film is an attempt to explore the ultimate effects of addiction.”

For unversed, Mayank has been an alumnus of the London Film Academy, for the past decade and he has worked as a screenwriter for TV serials in India. Currently, he is working as a producer at Pocket FM. He has always harboured a desire to create something unique. Thus, his next short film, Addiction, has been crafted on a modest budget, featuring local theatre actors from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India.

Cast, Makers, Screening and More: Addiction behind the scenes

The short film is produced by Sheetal Harish Production and features new face actors including Gaurav Sahu, Lokesh Patel and Haripriya Bagel in the lead roles. The film is nominated for the upcoming Mumbai’s short film festival.

Addiction poster | Image: Youtube